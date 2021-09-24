Tillu and Gogi friendship news: Gangster Jitendra Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria were once good friends More than 25 people were killed in gang war

Highlights Tillu Tajpuria and Jitendra Gogi were once close friends

The election of the student union created a rift in the friendship, an independent gang was formed

So far 25 people have lost their lives in the feud between the two.

New Delhi

Delhi’s biggest goon Jitendra Gogi was shot dead by Tillu Tajpuria gangsters in front of a Rohini court judge on Friday. The Delhi Special Cell took action and killed both the attackers. The feud between Gogi and Tillu Tajpuria, a one-time gangster, began in 2010 with the election of the College Students’ Union outside Delhi, which turned into a gang war. More than 25 people have been killed so far in this bloody game.

Tillu is a resident of Tajpuria village, while Jitendra Gogi was from Alipur village. Both were students of Shraddhanand College, Delhi University. When their friendship fell apart, they formed separate gangs and started committing crimes. In 2018, there was a gang war with the Tillu gang in Burari area. Three were killed and five were injured. In this gang war, the name of Gogi gang came to the fore.

Delhi Rohini court shooting: In broad daylight gang war in Delhi, Rohini entered court as a lawyer and then murdered goon Gogi

The goons continued to be killed in the fire of revenge.

It was revealed last month that a number of killings had taken place due to clashes between the two gangs in Delhi. In one case, the accused arrested from the Tillu gang had said that they had killed a man named Nitesh. Nitish Gogi belonged to the gang. Pawan, a member of the Tillu gang, was earlier killed by Gogi gangsters in February last year. Nitesh was killed to avenge this.

Rohini Court Shootout: When Rohini Court was shaken by bullets, there was chaos everywhere, people did not understand that it was a terrorist attack or something.

Gogi had escaped from the police cell 3 times

Jitendra Gogi had escaped from the police cell 3 times. Gogi had escaped from the custody of Delhi Police in Bahadurgarh, Haryana on the morning of July 30, 2016. As the Haryana Roadways bus was being taken to Narwana Court, 10 miscreants in two cars overtook the bus and stopped the bus at Bahadurgarh. Some of the thugs already sitting in the bus threw pepper spray at the police and took Gogi away while firing. Gogi had also looted police weapons. After this, Gogi along with his goons started challenging the police by committing heinous crimes in Delhi and Haryana.

Delhi Rohini Court Gangwar News: Who was Jitendra Man Gogi who was killed in gang war in Rohini Court, why Tillu gang is known as enemy, read full crime horoscope

Tillu is running the gang from Tajpuria Tihar Jail

Notorious Delhi goon Neetu Dabodia was killed in a police encounter in 2013. Neeraj Bawaniya, who calls himself the Don of Delhi, also went to jail. After this, the battle for supremacy between Gogi and Tillu intensified. Outer, Rohini, North West, Outer North districts have been facing gang wars for almost 7 years. Tillu Tajpuria is running the gang from Tihar Jail. Now Jitendra Gogi has been killed in a gang war and the Tillu Tajpuria gang is believed to be behind it.