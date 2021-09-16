Tilottama Shome for calling maid a flop actress: User called Tilottama Shome ‘Maid’

Bollywood celebrities are often the target of trolls. Or just say that trolls don’t stop you from making offensive comments or showing laziness on celebs. Recently he did it with actress Tilotama Shome. A troll on social media has called Tilottama Shome a ‘flop actress who looks like a maid’. To this comment, Tilottama Shome replied that it is being appreciated on social media.

Last year, in addition to the film ‘English Medium’, Tilottama Shome, who appeared in the web series’ Mentalhood ‘, responded to the troll on Twitter and wrote,’ A hate made me look like a maid’s flop actress on social. Media. ” Said. Now tell me, how outrageous is this in my situation? Tilottama wrote #dignityoflabour with this tweet.



After this tweet of Tilottama Shome, she is getting applause on social media and saying that there is no one better than her.

Speaking of the professional front, Tilotama Shome started her acting career in 2001 with Mira Nair’s ‘Monsoon Wedding’. She has since appeared in several English, Bengali, Hindi, Nepali, Punjabi and German language films.