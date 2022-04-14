Tim Anderson helps White Sox beat Mariners for 4th straight win



Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox finally got to Robbie Ray.

With a little help from the weather.

Anderson drove home and three runs in the rain and the White Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 Wednesday night.

Ray (1-1) was charged with six runs and 10 injuries in 6 1/3 innings during his first defeat with his new team. He won the AL Cy Young Award with Toronto last year and agreed to a five-year deal with Seattle in November for 115 million.

The left-hander started two games against Chicago last season, recording a 1.35 ERA and striking out 27 in 13 1/3 innings. But this time he fell to the White Sox.

“We had little chance to do more homework,” Anderson said, “and we had a plan and we succeeded in our plan.”

When asked about the rain conditions, especially during a rough second inning, Roy said he was not going to make any excuses. But a smiling Dallas Keuchel felt he had taken a break at the beginning of the year for Chicago.

“The Lake (Michigan) gods were a little kinder to us,” Keuchel said. “It rained on Robbie and it rained on me.”

Alloy Jimenez and Lewis Roberts also joined, helping Chicago to a fourth straight win since a dramatic loss to Detroit on the first day. Keuchell played five innings of three balls at number 100 in his career.

The White Sox have already suffered an injury this season and have lost two more players in their second home game. Jimenez left in fifth place with a left ankle injury and second baseman Josh Harrison left seven innings later due to a stiff bottom.

The tie drives two runs for the France Mariners, who have lost their fourth game in a row.

Seattle manager Scott Services said, “It just didn’t go down well enough aggressively.”

Chicago had a 4-3 lead when Adam Angle snatched a leadoff homer pinch-hitter Jesse Winker, grabbing a jump to the wall on the right. White Sox reliever Kyle Creek threw his weapon in celebration after Angle came down with the ball.

Anderson and Robert then hit a back-to-back homer in seventh, and Liam Hendrix made ninth for his second save. Hendrix surrendered JP Crawford’s RBI unit before closing it.

White Bulls manager Tony La Rusa said: “Bullpen’s effort … it’s a high quality thing against a very good opponent.”

The game is 47 minutes late and it rains for most of the night. The ground crew spent almost as much time on the field as the players.

It really picked up with Ray on the second mound, and took advantage of the White Sox.

“The second inning was probably the hardest in the rain all night,” Service said.

Jimenez led the left for his first extra-base hit of the season with a deep drive. Jack Burger knocked out Andrew Vaughn for one and Anderson made it 4-1 with a two-run double.

“They were aggressive and hit together whenever needed,” Ray said. “I mean, pull out the second inning, I’m feeling pretty good about that start.”

Keuchel (1-0) had to deal with increased rain in the fifth, and the Blue Jays had to pull two runs into one.

Crawford went home safely after Keuchel picked up Dylan Moore’s dribbler and sent a high flip to Yasmani Grendel on the plate. France had a run-scoring groundout, but Keuchel limited the loss by retiring Mitch Hannigar in a foul popup for the final out.

Mr. 100

Keuchel made five outs and no one walked. The 34-year-old left-hander, who had a career-high 5.28 ERA last year, said he got the scorecard for his milestone win and planned to certify his jersey.

“The hardest part is getting the ball from Liam,” he said. “He likes to authenticate and keep all his savings. So I have to offer something. I told him to think about it.”

Instructor’s room

Mariners: RHP Sergio Romo was placed on a 10-day injury list with shoulder inflammation. The move comes a day after reliever Minnesota pitched a scoreless innings in its 800th Major League appearance on Tuesday. RHP Matt Koch was promoted from Tacoma to Triple, and RHP Casey Sadler (shoulder) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

White Sox: RHP Lance Lin says he is ahead of schedule for recovery from right knee surgery. “But we’ll see how it goes because there’s still a lot of work to be done,” he said. Lynn underwent surgery this month and is expected to be kept away for four to six weeks.

Coming next

Right-handers Logan Gilbert and Jimmy Lambert will start the series final on Thursday. Gilbert (0-0, 1.80 ERA) played five effective innings in Seattle’s 4-3 win in Minnesota on Saturday. Lambert is making his first appearance for Chicago this year and his fourth in the Majors.