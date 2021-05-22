Tim Cook faces harsh questions about the App Store from judge in Fortnite trial
Apple referred to as CEO Tim Cook to conclude three weeks of testimony in Epic v. Apple — and with the finish of the trial approaching, Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers engaged Cook in a surprisingly tense trade over Apple’s enterprise mannequin.
Rogers famous that the majority of Apple’s App Store income comes from video games, and she or he requested Cook why builders can’t use different fee strategies to promote in-app purchases, or no less than inform customers they will make these transactions elsewhere. “In the event that they needed to go and get a less expensive Battle Cross or V-Bucks, and so they don’t know they’ve bought that choice, what’s the downside with Apple giving them that choice?” she requested.
“If we allowed individuals to hyperlink out like that, we might in essence quit our complete return on our [intellectual property],” Cook stated bluntly. Apple has talked repeatedly about the work it places into sustaining the App Store and the iOS platform, and it’s accused corporations like Epic of wanting a free experience.
Rogers made the reverse case. “The gaming business appears to be producing a disproportionate amount of cash relative to the IP that you’re giving them and all people else. In a way, it’s nearly as in the event that they’re subsidizing all people else,” she stated.
Cook countered that Apple’s many free apps attracted a bigger viewers than builders might get on their very own. “We’d like a return on our IP. We have now 150,000 APIs that we create and keep, and quite a few developer instruments, and the customer support piece of coping with all these transactions,” he stated.
However Rogers didn’t sound satisfied. She requested why Apple wouldn’t take a reduce of one thing like a banking app transaction: “You don’t cost Wells Fargo, proper? Or Financial institution of America? However you’re charging the players to subsidize Wells Fargo.” When Cook stated it was as a result of Apple particularly charged for digital items gross sales, Rogers famous that Apple itself had outlined that rule — saying it was a deliberate selection of enterprise mannequin.
“I perceive this notion that one way or the other Apple’s bringing the prospects to the customers. However after that first time, after that first interplay, the [developers] are preserving the buyer with the video games. Apple’s simply profiting off that, it appears to me,” Rogers stated.
She additionally stated it didn’t sound like Apple’s latest App Store value drops have been motivated by competitors — simply worry of regulation and lawsuits. “The difficulty with the $1 million Small Enterprise Program, no less than from what I’ve seen to this point: that basically wasn’t the results of competitors. That appeared to be a results of the strain that you simply’re feeling from investigations, from lawsuits, not competitors,” stated Rogers.
Cook replied that after Apple had lowered some commissions to fifteen p.c, Google did the identical, indicating that there was competitors, however the judge was dismissive of this argument. “I perceive maybe that [was the issue] when Google modified its value, however your motion wasn’t the results of competitors,” she stated.
The guts of the difficulty, for Rogers, appears to be a survey that signifies 39 p.c of builders have been “considerably” or “very” dissatisfied with Apple’s distribution providers. “How is that acceptable, and the way is it — assuming these numbers are true — how is it that you simply’re feeling any motivation and incentive to handle their wants?” she requested Cook.
Cook stated that typically, builders’ and customers’ wants battle — and Cook emphasised in his earlier testimony that Apple places customers first. However he acknowledged that he didn’t commonly get surveys on developer satisfaction.
We received’t know the verdict of Epic v. Apple for weeks or months, and there’s in the future of arguments left in court docket. The trade with Cook doesn’t essentially inform us how Rogers will finally rule, and it definitely doesn’t imply Epic will get a few of its larger calls for met. It does recommend, nonetheless, that Rogers is significantly contemplating Epic’s argument that Apple has an excessive amount of management over one particular a part of iOS.
You will discover the full trade between Rogers and Cook under.
Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers: At the starting of your testimony, you indicated that you simply needed to concentrate on customers. I’ve seen proof that a good portion of income from in-app purchases comes from players. Have you ever seen proof to that impact?
Apple CEO Tim Cook: I’ve, your honor.
Rogers: And it’s extremely important — in comparison with all different customers, income is coming from players greater than anybody else, am I proper in my present understanding?
Cook: Nearly all of the income on the App Store comes from video games.
Rogers: And in-app purchases in specific, proper?
Cook: Right.
Rogers: The opposite factor you stated is that you simply wish to give customers management.
Cook: Proper. For his or her knowledge.
Rogers: So what’s the downside with permitting customers to have selection, particularly in a gaming context, to have a less expensive choice for content material?
Cook: I feel they’ve a selection as we speak. They’ve a selection between many alternative Android fashions of smartphone or an iPhone, and that iPhone has a sure set of ideas behind it, from security and safety to privateness.
Rogers: But when they needed to go and get a less expensive Battle Cross or V-Bucks, and so they don’t know they’ve bought that choice, what’s the downside with Apple giving them that choice? Or no less than the info that they will go and have a distinct choice for making purchases?
Cook: If we allowed individuals to hyperlink out like that, we might in essence quit our complete return on our IP.
Rogers: However you possibly can additionally monetize it a distinct method, couldn’t you? I imply, that’s, the gaming business appears to be producing a disproportionate amount of cash relative to the IP that you’re giving them and all people else. In a way, it’s nearly as in the event that they’re subsidizing all people else.
Cook: The majority of the apps on the App Store are free, so that you’re proper that there’s some form of subsidy there. Nevertheless, the method I take a look at that, Your Honor, is that by having such a lot of apps which can be free on the retailer, it will increase the site visitors to the retailer dramatically, so the profit someone will get is a a lot increased viewers to promote to than they’d in any other case if there weren’t free apps there.
Rogers: So your logic then is that it’s extra of a buyer base, not an IP, then?
Cook: It’s each, as a result of we want a return on our IP. We have now 150,000 APIs that we create and keep, and quite a few developer instruments, and the customer support piece of coping with all these transactions.
Rogers: However let me ask you, so banking apps. I’ve a number of banking apps, I haven’t paid for them, however I believe aside from the $99, you don’t cost Wells Fargo, proper? Or Financial institution of America? However you’re charging the players to subsidize Wells Fargo.
Cook: In the players instance, they’re transacting on our platform.
Rogers: Persons are doing numerous issues in your platform.
Cook: However this can be a digital transaction with an observable change in foreign money.
Rogers: It’s only a selection of a mannequin.
Cook: We’ve made a selection. There are clearly different methods to monetize, however we selected this one, as a result of we predict this one general is the greatest method.
Rogers: Effectively, it’s fairly profitable. Nevertheless it appears to be profitable and centered on purchases which can be being made frankly on an impulse foundation — that’s a completely completely different query, about whether or not that’s a great factor or not, it’s not likely proper for antitrust regulation — nevertheless it does seem like disproportionate. I perceive this notion that one way or the other Apple’s bringing the prospects to the customers. However after that first time, after that first interplay, the [developers] are preserving the buyer with the video games. Apple’s simply profiting off that, it appears to me.
Cook: I view it otherwise than you do, Your Honor. I view that we’re creating the whole quantity of commerce on the retailer, and we’re doing that by specializing in getting the largest viewers there. We do this with lots of free apps, so [even if] we don’t accumulate a fee from them they create so much to the desk. After which we now have the majority of different folks that pay 15 p.c, and solely the individuals which can be actually profiting in a serious method are paying 30 p.c.
Rogers: Yeah, however the 15 p.c, proper… you’ll agree with the fundamental proposition that competitors is sweet?
Cook: I feel competitors is nice. We have now fierce competitors.
Rogers: You don’t have competitors in these in-app purchases, although.
Cook: Certain, I imply someone might go in the event that they’re a gamer they might go purchase it on the Sony PlayStation or the Microsoft Xbox or the Nintendo Swap.
Rogers: Provided that they know, proper?
Cook: Yeah, however that’s as much as the developer to speak.
Rogers: And provided that they determine to modify in phrases of how they do issues, proper?
Cook: Often individuals have each.
Rogers: The difficulty with the $1 million Small Enterprise Program, no less than from what I’ve seen to this point: that basically wasn’t the results of competitors. That appeared to be a results of the strain that you simply’re feeling from investigations, from lawsuits, not competitors.
Cook: It was the results of feeling like we should always do one thing from a COVID standpoint, after which electing to as a substitute of doing one thing very short-term, to do one thing everlasting. And naturally we had the lawsuits and all the remainder of the stuff in the again of our head, however the factor that triggered it was, we have been very fearful about small enterprise.
Rogers: Okay, nevertheless it wasn’t competitors.
Cook: It was competitors after we did our 15, it was competitors that made Google drop theirs to fifteen p.c.
Rogers: I perceive maybe that when Google modified its value, however your motion wasn’t the results of competitors.
Cook: It was the results of feeling like we should always do one thing for small enterprise.
Rogers: So when different shops decreased their value, Steam decreased their value, you felt no strain to scale back your value.
Cook: I’m not accustomed to Steam and their monetary mannequin. Certainly one of the issues that’s missed right here is that there’s an enormous competitors for builders. It’s not simply competitors on the consumer facet, it’s additionally with the developer facet, in addition to the customers. You may think about that if we had an above-market type of fee, individuals simply wouldn’t develop for us.
Rogers: Let’s speak about builders. I’m seeing proof in the document that there’s a survey of builders — I’m going to share the outcomes of this bar graph that was offered to me. I don’t understand how correct it’s, as a result of I seemed for the supply doc and couldn’t discover it. However this survey indicated that 39 p.c of builders have been both very dissatisfied or considerably dissatisfied with Apple’s distribution providers. 36 p.c have been considerably glad or very glad, and 19 p.c didn’t go both method, they’re in the center. So with 39 p.c of all of your builders dissatisfied, how is that acceptable and the way is it — assuming these numbers are true — how is it that you simply’re feeling any motivation and incentive to handle their wants?
Cook: I’m not accustomed to the doc you’re referencing, and so it’s exhausting to touch upon sure specifics. However maintain in thoughts that on a weekly foundation, we’re rejecting 40 p.c [of apps sent for review], so there’s undoubtedly some friction in the system. However this friction is what produces a curated expertise for customers, that they love and so they can go someplace and be assured that it’s protected and trusted. So typically the developer and the consumer, their pursuits don’t intersect.
Rogers: Nevertheless it doesn’t appear to me that you simply really feel beneath strain or competitors to truly change the method in which you act to handle the issues of the builders — once more, if these numbers are proper.
Cook: I’d take a look at it in a distinct method. We flip the place the other way up for builders. Take a look at a criticism that I’d get, and take a look at the period of time for a change to be made in the firm. It’s wonderful, truly.
Rogers: We’ve seen various revenue and loss statements, and once more you see the 100 binders behind me — I don’t recall seeing another surveys or another enterprise information displaying that you simply routinely conduct surveys concerning developer satisfaction and that you simply in truth transfer or make modifications. I take with a grain of salt all sides’s anecdotal proof. What I’m in search of are aggregates. Do you do this?
Cook: I don’t know if we do this. That will be one thing that Phil [Schiller] would know.
Rogers: You definitely as the CEO then don’t obtain common experiences on that.
Cook: That’s right.
