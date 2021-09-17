Tim Cook faces surprising employee unrest at Apple

SAN FRANCISCO — Apple, known among its Silicon Valley peers for a secretive corporate culture in which employees are expected to be in lock step with management, is suddenly facing an issue that was unimaginable just a few years ago. Will: Employee unrest.

On Friday, Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, answered employees’ questions at a staff meeting for the first time since, on topics ranging from pay equity to employees to whether the company should put more emphasis on political matters like Texas. The concerns of the employees should be made public. ‘ Restrictive abortion laws.

According to a recording obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Cook answered only two, what worker employees said he wanted to ask at a meeting for employees around the world. But his response was a remarkable acknowledgment that workplace and social issues that have been raging in Silicon Valley for many years have taken root at Apple.

In the past month, more than 500 people who said they were current and former employees of Apple have reported verbal abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination at work, among other issues, to an employee-activist group that itself Called #AppleToo, submitted. Cher Scarlett and Janke Parish, two Apple employees who help lead the group.