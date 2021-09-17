Tim Cook faces surprising employee unrest at Apple
SAN FRANCISCO — Apple, known among its Silicon Valley peers for a secretive corporate culture in which employees are expected to be in lock step with management, is suddenly facing an issue that was unimaginable just a few years ago. Will: Employee unrest.
On Friday, Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, answered employees’ questions at a staff meeting for the first time since, on topics ranging from pay equity to employees to whether the company should put more emphasis on political matters like Texas. The concerns of the employees should be made public. ‘ Restrictive abortion laws.
According to a recording obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Cook answered only two, what worker employees said he wanted to ask at a meeting for employees around the world. But his response was a remarkable acknowledgment that workplace and social issues that have been raging in Silicon Valley for many years have taken root at Apple.
In the past month, more than 500 people who said they were current and former employees of Apple have reported verbal abuse, sexual harassment, retaliation and discrimination at work, among other issues, to an employee-activist group that itself Called #AppleToo, submitted. Cher Scarlett and Janke Parish, two Apple employees who help lead the group.
The group has begun posting some anonymous stories online and is encouraging colleagues to contact state and federal labor officials with their complaints. Their issues, as well as those of eight current and former employees who spoke to The Times, differ; Among them are workplace conditions, unequal pay and company business practices.
A common theme is that Apple’s privacy has created a culture that discourages employees from speaking out about their workplace concerns—not with coworkers, not with the press, and not on social media. Employees who spoke to The Times said complaints about problematic managers or coworkers are often dismissed, and employees are afraid to criticize how the company conducts business.
“Apple has this culture of privacy that’s toxic,” said Christine Dehas, who worked at Apple for five years and left in August. “On the one hand, yes, I understand that the piece of privacy is important to product security, to surprise and delight customers. But it flows into other areas of culture where it is prohibitive and harmful.”
Apple’s human resources chief, Mr Cook and Deirdre O’Brien, said on Friday in response to a question about pay equity that Apple regularly examines its compensation methods to ensure fair payments to its employees.
“When we find gaps, which we sometimes do, we close them,” Ms O’Brien said.
Asked what Apple is doing to protect its employees from Texas abortion restrictions, Mr. Cook said the company is looking into whether it can help in the legal battle against the new law and Its medical insurance would help pay for Apple employees in Texas if they had to travel to other states for an abortion.
The workplace message board, Ms Parrish, said Mr Cook’s comments received a mixed reception from Apple employees on Slack. Some employees cheered for Mr Cook, while others, including him, were disappointed.
Ms Parrish said she posed a question about what concrete steps Apple had taken to resolve the pay gap and that more women and people of color were being promoted to leadership roles. “We weren’t listened to by the answers Tim gave today,” she said.
Apple has about 160,000 employees worldwide, and it was not clear whether the new public complaints reflect systemic problems or isolated problems occurring in many large corporations.
“We are always committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace,” the company said in a statement. “We take all concerns seriously and we conduct a thorough investigation whenever a concern is raised and, out of respect for the privacy of anyone involved, we do not discuss specific employee matters.”
While Apple’s broadcast of workplace issues is noteworthy to many who have followed the company over the years, employee activism has become commonplace in Silicon Valley.
Three years ago, Google employees marched from their offices around the world to protest sexual harassment policies. Last year, Facebook employees called on President Donald J. Opposed Trump’s handling of his company’s post. And some companies have explicitly banned discussions that are not work-related.
But at Apple, rank and file had recently appeared to be doing its job with little fuss. The secrecy was a feature inspired by the company’s late co-founder, Steve Jobs, who was obsessed with preventing leaks about Apple’s new products in order to maximize the public’s surprise when he unveiled them on stage. Employees who spoke to The Times said that, over time, this culture has spread to the wider workplace.
Ms. Scarlett, who joined Apple in April as a software engineer and has worked at eight other companies, said: “I’ve never met people who are afraid to speak out against their employers.”
An Apple spokesperson pointed to a company policy that says employees can “talk openly about your pay, hours, or working conditions.”
Several current and former employees told The Times that Slack has been a major organizing tool for workers. Apple’s silent culture kept different teams of employees isolated from each other, another result of efforts to stop the leaks. It wasn’t until Apple started using Slack in 2019 that there was no widespread, popular internal message board for employees to communicate with each other.
When employees were asked to work from home at the start of the pandemic, Slack became especially popular. “For many of us, this was our first time interacting with people outside of our own silos,” Ms. Parrish said. Previously, “none of us knew anyone else was going through this.”
The complaints seem to be making an impact. When Apple this year hired Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook manager, more than 2,000 employees signed a protest letter to management over what he called “extremely racist and sexist remarks” in a book based on his time. ” Said. Facebook. Within days, Apple fired him. Mr García Martinez declined to comment on the specifics of his case.
In May, hundreds of employees signed a letter urging Apple to publicly support the Palestinians during the recent conflict with Israel. And a corporate Slack channel that was set up to streamline efforts to make Apple more flexible about remote-working arrangements after the pandemic ended, it now has about 7,500 employees.
Beyond group activism, Apple is dealing with personal feuds that are slipping into public view.
Ashley Gojovic, Apple’s former engineering program manager for six years, said she had complained to Apple for months about inadequate testing for toxic chemicals in her office, as well as sexist comments from a manager.
After making her complaints public this year, Ms Gojovic was placed on leave and later fired. She said Apple told her she was fired for leaking product information and not cooperating with its investigation. It has filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Justice Department, she said.
Apple declined to comment on specific employee matters.
Ms Dehas, who worked at Apple to reduce the impact of mining valuable minerals in conflict zones, said she had left Apple after years of fighting over the decision to play a role she said was More work was involved for less pay. She said Apple had begun trying to reassign her after she complained that the company’s work on minerals was not in some respects, leading to meaningful change in some war-torn countries.
Richard Dahan, who is deaf, said he struggled for six years at his former job at an Apple Store in Maryland because his manager refused to provide a sign-language interpreter to communicate with customers. , which is required by federal law in certain circumstances. He said he communicated with customers by typing on the iPad, and as a result some customers refused to work with him. When he told his manager, the manager said it was the right of the customers, he said.
“Would it be okay if they said they didn’t want to work with a person of color?” Mr. Dahan asked in an interview through a sign language interpreter.
He was eventually appointed an interpreter. But by that time, he said, the higher management saw him as a complainant and refused to promote him.
“Their culture is: Drink our Kool-Aid, buy what we’re telling you, and we’ll promote you,” he said. “But if you’re asking for something or making a noise, they won’t.”
#Tim #Cook #faces #surprising #employee #unrest #Apple
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.