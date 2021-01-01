Tim David IPL: On his way to becoming the first Singapore cricketer to play in the IPL, Tim David: 6 feet 5 inches tall ….

Royal Challengers Bangalore have included Team David, who has excelled in league cricket around the world, which will be the first time a Singaporean cricketer will be part of the second phase of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).The ICC has given T20 international status to all its 106 member countries. At six feet five inches tall, David has scored 558 runs at a strike rate of more than 158 in 14 T20 internationals, playing a total of 49 T20s, including representations in the BBL (Australia) and PSL (Pakistan). He has scored 1171 runs with a strike rate of more than 155 during this period.In the BBL he has played for the Hobart Hurricanes and the Perth Scorchers. He recently scored two List A centuries in the Royal London Cup for Surrey, including a career-best 140 against Warwickshire. Rod David, the father of 25-year-old David, has also represented Singapore in international cricket. He represented the country in the 1997 ICC World Cup Qualifiers.

Six King is Tim David

David is a citizen of Singapore, but his family moved back to Australia and grew up in Perth. The place of AB de Villiers and Kelly Jamieson in the RCB squad is almost certain in the last 11, while Dan Christian is also a contender for a place in it. However, skipper Virat Kohli cannot ignore the fact that David has already hit 77 sixes in 64 matches at the senior level of T20 and List A.



David is not the only player

David is not the first ICC-affiliated cricketer to play in the IPL. Prior to that, Ryan Ten Duchett of the Netherlands and Dirk Nannes (who also played for Australia) have played for IPL franchise teams. The remaining matches of IPL-14 will start in the UAE from September 19.

