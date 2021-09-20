Tim Gillian Net Worth (2021): Income, Salary, Career, Bio

Tim Gillian is an American businessman and real estate agent based in Piano Texas, United States. He is the founder of the company Cross Equities, a Dallas, Texas-based real estate investment and development firm. Apart from being the founder, he is also serving the company as the chairman of the company.

How Rich is Tim Gillian?

The businessman has a net worth of over $400 million, which includes all his assets, capital and income. Apart from this, they also have various luxurious custom-built limited edition supercars and yachts. Apart from this, he also owns a stylish and gorgeous looking yacht named Yacht Safe Haven, which was established in 2014.

Moreover, Tim Gillian is leading a lavish lifestyle with his entire family. He is often featured on his own son, Gage Gillian’s YouTube channel, where he shows off his exotic lifestyle.

net worth $400 million Name Tim Gillian Country United States of america Ages 55 years Income $5 million+ (est per year) last update 2021

Tim Gillian Net Worth Growth

Currently, Tim Gillian’s net worth is estimated to be more than $400 million. However, his money position was not always like this. With his hard work and shrewd judgment, he managed to build an exotic empire.

Take a look at his projected wealth growth of the last 7 years.

net worth in 2021 $400 million net worth in 2020 $380 million net worth in 2019 $320 million net worth in 2018 $250 million net worth in 2017 $230 million net worth in 2016 $200 million net worth in 2015 $150 million

income source

Being the founder and chairman of a real estate investment firm, Cross Equity is his main source of income. As real estate is counted as one of the most lucrative and profitable businesses in the present world, it undoubtedly earns a hefty amount of money.

According to Daily Mail estimates, the businessman’s net worth is at least $1 billion. It is also said that Tim Gillian earns money from various sources apart from his real estate business. It is estimated that he runs several profitable private businesses.

Who is Tim Gillian?

Tim Gillian is an American businessman and real estate agent from Texas. The business tycoon was born on 15 September 1966. Thus, Tim is currently 55 years old. Furthermore, he holds American nationality and belongs to white ethnicity.

Moreover, the information about her parents is still in the dark and people are still confused about whether she has any siblings or not.

Reflecting on education, he attended a local high school to complete his higher education. Later, joined the University of Texas and Tim Gillian obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from the University of North Texas in the year 1991.

livelihood

Although he is a well-known real estate businessman, still limited information about him and his business circulates in the media. He founded the real investment company “Cross Equities” with the other two members, Corey Emerson and McLean Duncan.

The real estate company “Cross Equities” is currently based in Dallas, Texas. The company primarily invests in a variety of real estate properties throughout the United States and Mexico. Certainly, the team will expand its business to all over the world in the near future.

Some of Cross Equities’ well-known investments include Spanish Villa (a 148-unit, garden-style community), Spanish Rose, (76 units), and Spanish Ridge (372 units). In addition, the company owns more than 6,200 residential units in the greater Dallas area.

However, it is said that this is not the only business that Tim Gillian is involved in, he is also running several private businesses. Thus, Daily Mail estimates that he is a billionaire. However, Forbe has not yet included him in the Billionaire Club.

personal life

Talking about his personal life, Tim Gillian is happily married to his wife Angela Gillian. Angela Gillian seems private about her lifestyle. There is hardly any information about him. However, you can find her on her Instagram account AngelGillion.

Furthermore, the couple has a child together named Gaz Gillian. Gage is a Youtuber and runs the Youtube channel GG Exotics. The channel is all around the luxurious lifestyle and hypercar.

Gaz Gillian first came into the limelight after crashing his dad’s expensive custom-made purple 2017 Pagani Huayra roadster, which was valued at around ₹3.4 million. Fortunately, Gage did not suffer any serious injuries due to the accident.

Gage shared in an interview that at first his father Tim Gillian was angry with him. However, Tim tells him that the car can be replaced. Gage has featured his father Tim Gillian several times on his YouTube channel.

About Tim Gillian

net worth $400 million Name Tim Gillian Ages 55 years Height not known weight not known profession Businessman Date of birth September 15, 1966 birth place United States of america the nationality American Income $5 million+ (estimated per year) Husband Angela Gillian

Tim Gillian net worth

As of 2021, Tim Gillian’s net worth is estimated to be around $400 million which includes all his assets, capital, and income. In addition, Tim Gillian also owns a super exotic motor yacht called Safe Haven and is the founder and chairman of the real estate company, Cross Equities.

