Tim Paine Indefinite Break From International Cricket Due to Mental health Former Australian Captain set to miss upcoming Ashes Series too

Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has taken an indefinite break from cricket due to mental health. This means that he will not be part of the team in the upcoming Ashes series against England from 8 December. Earlier this morning, the news of making Pat Cummins the Test captain and Steve Smith as the vice-captain had come to the fore.

Tim Paine’s manager James Henderson gave this information in a post on Twitter. In this post, Henderson wrote that, ‘I can confirm that Tim Paine is taking an indefinite break from cricket due to his mental health. We are deeply concerned for him and his family. Apart from this, no comment can be made on this at this time.

Let us tell you that earlier in 2017 Penn had relinquished the Test captaincy after the case of sending obscene messages to a female colleague came to light. Cricket Australia said on Friday that Paine has told him that he will stay away from cricket for some time.

Cricket Australia chief executive Nick Hawkley said in a statement: “We understand this is a difficult time for Tim and his family and we stand with them. We respect Penn’s decision to take a break from cricket and use the time for the betterment of himself and family.

Confirming that @tdpaine36 is stepping away from cricket for an indefinite mental health break. We are extremely concerned for his and Bonnie’s well-being and will be making no further comment at this time. — James Henderson (@jahenderson63) November 25, 2021

Significantly, Australia is to play the first Ashes Test against England on December 8, which is also Paine’s birthday. He was to join the team this week. He was also called up for Tasmania’s match against Western Australia on Friday. However, Cricket Tasmania later said that Penn would not play the match.

It said in a statement, “After discussions over the past 24 hours, Tim Paine has told Cricket Tasmania that he is taking a break from all forms of cricket for the foreseeable future.” Cricket Tasmania will continue to support Tim and his family personally and professionally.

Alex Carey or Josh Inglis can be included in the team instead of Paine. David Warner’s wife Candy Warner also gave a statement about Tim Paine. While questioning Cricket Australia, he said that if a captain does this then it is wrong and if the player does it then it is right. He said this at a time when there was speculation about Paine playing in the Ashes.

At the same time, former captain Ricky Ponting had said that the selection of Penn in the team can distract the team’s attention. At the same time, his teammate Nathan Lyon supported him and said that we hope that Paine will play the Ashes with the team.