Tim Roth Net Worth | Gadget Clock – Celebrity Net Worth

What Is Tim Roth’s Net Worth?

Tim Roth is a British actor, director, and producer who has a net worth of $8 million. Roth starred as Dr. Cal Lightman on the Fox series “Lie to Me” (2009–2011) and Jim Worth on the British crime drama “Tin Star” (2017–2020), and he has played Emil Blonsky / Abomination in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008. Tim’s salary per episode of “Lie to Me” was $275,000.

Roth directed the 1999 drama “The War Zone,” and he has more than 100 acting credits to his name, including the films “Pulp Fiction” (1994), “Rob Roy” (1995), “Planet of the Apes” (2001), and “The Hateful Eight” (2015) and the television series “Klondike” (2014) and “Twin Peaks” (2017). Tim served as a producer on “Lie to Me” as well as the films “The Liability” (2012), “600 Miles” (2015), “Chronic” (2015), “April’s Daughter” (2017), and “Hilda” (2019).

Early Life

Tim Roth was born Timothy Simon Roth on May 14, 1961, in Dulwich, London, England. His mother, Ann, was a teacher and painter, and his father, Ernie, was a journalist and painter. Ernie’s surname was originally Smith, but he changed it to Roth (a German/Yiddish surname) in the 1940s as “an act of anti-Nazi solidarity.” Tim went to school in Lambeth, then he transferred to Croydon Technical School because he was being targeted by bullies. Roth also attended Tulse Hill’s Strand School, and he studied sculpture at the Camberwell College of Arts in London.

Career

Tim made his acting debut in the 1982 TV movie “Made in Britain,” and in 1984, he appeared in the films “The Hit” and “Return to Waterloo.” He played the lead role of Matthew Long in the 1986 miniseries “King of the Ghetto,” and in 1990, he portrayed artist Vincent van Gogh in “Vincent & Theo” and Hamlet’s friend Guildenstern in “Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead.” Roth guest-starred on “Tales from the Crypt” in 1991, and he played real-life serial killer Charles Starkweather in the 1993 miniseries “Murder in the Heartland.” He worked with Quentin Tarantino for the first time in 1992’s “Reservoir Dogs,” and the two worked together again in 1994’s “Pulp Fiction,” 1995’s “Four Rooms,” 2015’s “The Hateful Eight,” and 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (his scenes were cut from this film). Tim received an Academy Award nomination for his performance as Archibald Cunningham in the 1995 historical drama “Roy Roy,” then he appeared in “No Way Home” (1996), “Everyone Says I Love You” (1996), “Gridlock’d” (1997), “Hoodlum” (1997), “Deceiver” (1997), and “Legend of 1900” (1998). He earned several awards and nominations for directing the 1999 film “The War Zone,” and he played General Thade in the 2001 blockbuster “Planet of the Apes,” which grossed $362.2 million at the box office.

Roth appeared in the films “To Kill a King” (2003), “Battle of the Brave” (2004), “The Beautiful Country” (2004), “Don’t Come Knocking” (2005), “Dark Water” (2005), and “Funny Games” (2008), then he played Emil Blonsky / Abomination in the hit 2008 film ($264.8 million) “The Incredible Hulk.” He had an uncredited voice cameo as the character in 2021’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” and in December 2020, it was announced that he would be reprising the role on the Disney+ series “She-Hulk.” From 2009 to 2011, Tim starred as Dr. Cal Lightman on “Lie to Me,” which aired 48 episodes over three seasons and earned him a People’s Choice Award. He appeared in the films “Broken” (2012), “The Liability” (2013), “Hardcore Henry” (2015), and “Mr. Right” (2015), and in 2014, he portrayed Prince Rainier of Monaco in “Grace of Monaco” and George Wallace in “Selma” and starred in the Discovery Channel miniseries “Klondike.” In 2017, Tim played Gary ‘Hutch’ Hutchens in five episodes of the “Twin Peaks” revival and began starring as Jim Worth on the Sky Atlantic series “Tin Star.” In recent years, Roth has appeared in the films “The Con Is On” (2018), “The Padre” (2018), “Luce” (2019), “The Song of Names” (2019), “Bergman Island” (2021), and “The Misfits” (2021).

Personal Life

Tim has a son named Jack (born 1984) with actress Lori Baker. He married Nikki Butler on January 25, 1993, and they have two sons together, Timothy (born 1995) and Michael (born 1996). In 2016, Roth revealed that both he and his father were abused by his grandfather. Tim told “The Guardian,” “He was abused. And I was abused. But I was not abused by him. I was abused by his abuser … It was his father. He was a f***ing rapist. But nobody had the language. Nobody knew what to do.”

Awards and Nominations

In 1996, Roth received an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for “Rob Roy.” The film also earned him a BAFTA Award and Kansas City Film Critics Circle Award and nominations from the 20/20 Awards and the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films. For “The War Zone,” Tim won awards from the Berlin International Film Festival, Edinburgh International Film Festival, European Film Awards, Festróia – Tróia International Film Festival, and Valladolid International Film Festival as well as Best Director and Best First Feature awards at the 1999 Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival. He earned a People’s Choice Award for Favorite TV Crime Fighter for “Lie to Me” in 2011, and he was named Best Actor for “Broken” at the 2012 Stockholm Film Festival. In 1985, Roth won an Evening Standard British Film Award for Most for Promising Newcomer, and he was honored with a Piper-Heidsieck Award at the 1995 San Francisco International Film Festival, a François Truffaut Award at the 2008 Giffoni Film Festival, and an Honorary Heart of Sarajevo at the 2019 Sarajevo Film Festival.

Tim won a Best Actor award for “The Hit” at 1984 Mystfest, and he shared a Black Film Critics Circle Award for Best Ensemble with his “Selma” castmates in 2014. “The Hateful Eight” earned a Hollywood Film Award for Ensemble of the Year in 2015 and a CinEuphoria Award for Best Ensemble – International Competition in 2017, and the “Pulp Fiction” cast won an Awards Circuit Community Award for Best Cast Ensemble in 1994. Roth has also received nominations from the British Independent Film Awards (“The War Zone” and “Broken”), Cannes Film Festival (“The War Zone”), Empire Awards (“Planet of the Apes”), Film Independent Spirit Awards (“Little Odessa,” “The War Zone,” and “Chronic”), Monte-Carlo TV Festival (“Tsunami: The Aftermath”), and MTV Movie Awards (“Planet of the Apes”).