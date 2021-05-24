Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken



Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is a person who says what’s on his thoughts, even when it’ll ruffle a number of feathers. And apparently the very first thing on his thoughts, following right now’s closing remarks within the Epic v. Apple trial, was chicken dinner.

The Epic vs Apple trial has now concluded! I received’t be commenting earlier than the decision is delivered. Because of everybody whose efforts made this potential, and to Popeyes for constructing a fantastic restaurant subsequent door to the Oakland federal courthouse. pic.twitter.com/xma2xyRBtW — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) May 24, 2021

Winner winner, wishful considering? Maybe. In any case, Fortnite competitor PUBG does love its chicken, and there’s been loads of time for Apple’s subliminal messaging to kick in!

Moreover:

By no means belief your meal decisions to a person who leaves his plasma globe on naked carpet, that’s all I’m saying.