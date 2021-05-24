Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

By | May 24, 2021
0 Comment
Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

Tim Sweeney concludes Epic v. Apple trial by repping fried chicken

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney is a person who says what’s on his thoughts, even when it’ll ruffle a number of feathers. And apparently the very first thing on his thoughts, following right now’s closing remarks within the Epic v. Apple trial, was chicken dinner.

Winner winner, wishful considering? Maybe. In any case, Fortnite competitor PUBG does love its chicken, and there’s been loads of time for Apple’s subliminal messaging to kick in!

Moreover:

By no means belief your meal decisions to a person who leaves his plasma globe on naked carpet, that’s all I’m saying.


#Tim #Sweeney #concludes #Epic #Apple #trial #repping #fried #chicken

Leave a Reply