Timber Poachers Set a Forest on Fire. Tree DNA Sent One to Prison.
In the spring and summer of 2018, a team of hunters was cutting down trees at night in the Olympic National Forest in Washington state, federal prosecutors said.
On August 3, they arrived at the pot nest.
It was at the base of a large leaf maple, a species of hardwood tree with a shiny grain that is valuable for use in violins, guitars and other musical instruments. The sailors were selling Bigleaf Maples to a mill in Tomwater using fake permits, the plaintiffs said. Deforestation is prohibited in the forest, a vast desert covering about one million acres.
The timber hunters sprayed pesticides and mostly petrol on the nests and burned them, officials said. But they could not put out the fire with water bottles, so they fled, prosecutors said.
The blaze spread through the forested Elk Lake area near Hood Canal, burning 3,300 acres and costing about $ 4.2 million to contain, prosecutors said. It came to be known as the Maple Fire.
On Monday, Justin Andrew Wilke, 39, the leader of the illegal operation, was sentenced to 20 months in federal prison, prosecutors said. In July, a jury found Mr. Wilke guilty of other charges, including conspiracy, theft of public property and smuggling of illegally harvested timber, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Washington.
Notably, the jury did not convict him of the fire-related charges, although the plaintiffs argued that he was directly involved. Had there not been a relatively new technique using plant DNA as evidence, Mr. Wilke would not have been convicted on other charges.
Prosecutors say this is the first time such evidence has been used in a federal criminal case, although it has been used in state cases and in federal cases that have not been reached. Researchers hope that this will lead to future hunting, especially of Bigleaf Maples, for which there is now a large database.
Two members of the hunting group testified that Mr. Wilke was standing next to the nest when it caught fire and appeared to have started a fire, prosecutors said.
“However, as the fire was started at night, they were not able to see his exact actions and they testified that they did not know how the fire started,” the statement said. The jury found Wilke guilty of two counts related to forest fires: burning wood and using fire to commit a crime.
Mr. Wilke’s lawyer said in a statement Tuesday that his client has always said he did not set fire and that reflects the jury’s acquittal on those charges.
“As reflected in the sentencing documents, Mr. Wilke has worked hard over the past three years to build a future for himself,” Gregory Murphy, the federal public defender, said in an email. “He is looking forward to pursuing this case.”
Sean Williams, a member of the logging crew, was sentenced in September 2020 to 30 months in prison after being convicted of stealing public property and burning wood, Seth Wilkinson, an assistant U.S. attorney, said in an email.
Prosecutors had recommended a three-year sentence for Mr Wilke, citing him as the head of the group, but the sentencing judge said he had made “positive progress” during the pre-trial release and that prison time was more difficult during the Kovid epidemic. To the statement.
Mr Wilke was also ordered to confiscate the money from the tree hunter, and the statement said he would have to repay it to the US Forest Service, which would be determined at a later hearing.
A government research geneticist testified during the test that the wood sold by Mr. Wilke to the mill was genetically identical to the three maple trees found by investigators in the Elk Lake area.
Plants, like all living things, have DNA, according to research geneticist Dr. Richard Crown said in a phone interview Tuesday night.
“They get a set of chromosomes from their mother and father,” he said. Cron said. “If we had the right genetic markers, it would be possible to uniquely differentiate each plant there.”
In this case, the researchers created a DNA database specifically for the Olympic National Forest, sampled 230 trees, and estimated that the probability of a coincidence match was one in an indivisibility – or one after 36, Dr. Cron said.
One limitation to the more widespread use of this technique in criminal cases, Drs. A database for individual tree species needs to be created, Cron said. This can be costly and time consuming, he said, but he went on to say that advances in genomics technology have made this easier.
“If you think about human forensic databases, you’re building them for just one species,” he said. “Trees targeted for timber theft are really different across the US. We have maple in the Pacific Northwest, walnut in the eastern US, we need a database for each species, so there’s a bit of a hurdle.
In this case, the use of tree DNA would be a deterrent to similar thefts, he said.
He said researchers have created a large leaf maple database of more than 1,100 tree specimens, which “originally covered the region from the US-Mexico border to Vancouver Island and Canada.”
“Any time trees are taken in that category can now be investigated,” said Dr. Cron said. “We’re ready for the next test.”
