In the spring and summer of 2018, a team of hunters was cutting down trees at night in the Olympic National Forest in Washington state, federal prosecutors said.

On August 3, they arrived at the pot nest.

It was at the base of a large leaf maple, a species of hardwood tree with a shiny grain that is valuable for use in violins, guitars and other musical instruments. The sailors were selling Bigleaf Maples to a mill in Tomwater using fake permits, the plaintiffs said. Deforestation is prohibited in the forest, a vast desert covering about one million acres.

The timber hunters sprayed pesticides and mostly petrol on the nests and burned them, officials said. But they could not put out the fire with water bottles, so they fled, prosecutors said.

The blaze spread through the forested Elk Lake area near Hood Canal, burning 3,300 acres and costing about $ 4.2 million to contain, prosecutors said. It came to be known as the Maple Fire.