Timberwolves sign Patrick Beverley to 1-year, $13M contract extension



The Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday signed guard Patrick Beverly for a one-year, 13 million contract.

Beverly in his first season with the Timberwolves, who acquired him in a trade with Memphis last summer, just nine days after he was dealt with the Grizzlies by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Timberwolves traded guard Jarrett Culver and forward Juancho Hernangomez for 33-year-old Beverly, averaging 9.2 points and a career-best 4.9 assists per game in his 10th season at the NBA.

He started 35 of 39 games for Minnesota, providing the boost needed for defense, leadership and perseverance. The 6-foot-1 Beverly is sixth in the league with 15 charging fouls. He has missed 19 games this season, including absences for ankle, groin and adductor injuries.