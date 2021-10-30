Time for talks with Congress is over, Amarinder said thanks to Sonia – I will talk to BJP to form a new party

Amidst reports of talks with Congress, Captain Amarinder has made it clear that his decision to form the party is final. He said that he is grateful to Sonia Gandhi for her support.

Regarding the back channel talk with the Congress, former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday made it clear that the time for talks is over. He said that he would form a new party and talk to the BJP.

The Captain dismissed reports of talks saying that the time for socializing was over and his decision to leave the party was final. Singh reiterated that he would soon launch his own political party and said he wanted to build a “strong collective force in the interest of Punjab”.

Regarding this matter, former Punjab Chief Minister’s media advisor Raveen Thukral tweeted quoting Captain and said – The report of backend talks with Congress is wrong. The meeting time is over. The decision to break away from the party was taken after much deliberation and is final. I am grateful to Sonia Gandhi ji for her support, but will no longer be in Congress.”

The Captain said that he would soon launch his party and hold talks for seat-sharing with the BJP, the split Akali factions and others for the 2022 Punjab elections. This will be in the interest of Punjab and its farmers.

Earlier it was reported that Sonia Gandhi herself has taken over the command to persuade the Captain. But after these statements of the Captain, it seems that the relationship between the Congress and the Captain is now completely over.

Let us tell you that in the Captain-Sidhu dispute in Punjab, the Captain had to resign from the post of Chief Minister. After which the Congress high command made Charanjit Singh Channi the CM in Punjab. A few days later, the Captain had made it clear that he would not remain in the Congress and would form his own party for the next elections. The Captain has already made it clear that he is ready to make any sacrifice to defeat Navjot Singh Sidhu. Sidhu is presently the President of Punjab Congress.