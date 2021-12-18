Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is no place like New York during this festive season, and if you have time off, there’s lots of festive fun all over the city.
Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason stopped by CBSN New York to share his list of top things to do the week of Christmas.
Watch the full interview with Gleason above.
#Time #York #Shares #Top #NYC #Week #Christmas #CBS #York
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.