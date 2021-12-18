World

Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock

17 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock
Written by admin
Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock

Time Out New York Shares Top Things To Do In NYC The Week Of Christmas – Gadget Clock

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There is no place like New York during this festive season, and if you have time off, there’s lots of festive fun all over the city.

Time Out New York Editor Will Gleason stopped by CBSN New York to share his list of top things to do the week of Christmas.

Watch the full interview with Gleason above.

#Time #York #Shares #Top #NYC #Week #Christmas #CBS #York

READ Also  Ethiopia Seizes 16 UN Workers Amid Efforts to Halt Tigray War

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment