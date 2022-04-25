Time-restricted eating no more beneficial than caloric restriction in obese patients, study says



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

According to a study published this week in the New England Journal of Medicine, a limited time-consuming diet between 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. did not significantly reduce body weight, body fat, or metabolic risk factors compared to daily calorie limitations.

Researchers at Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, randomly assigned 139 obese patients to two groups: one group who participated in a time-restricted diet where they limited their daily calorie intake as well as those who ate between 8am and 4pm, and another group of participants who consumed only daily calories. Engage in limitations without any time constraints.

Male participants were instructed to limit their daily caloric intake to only 1500 -1800 calories whereas women followed a calorie limit of 1200 to 1500 calories per day.

The primary outcome of the study was the difference in body weight between the two groups from baseline and the secondary outcome was a measure of waist circumference, body mass index, body fat content and metabolic risk factors.

STDS increased in the first year of the Kovid-19 epidemic, the CDC report found

Participants were encouraged to weigh the food to ensure accurate reporting of calories, were required to keep a food diary and take pictures of the food they ate during the first six months of the study, and food pictures and meals were recorded three times a week. The last six months.

Of the 139 participants, 118 researchers completed the study, noting that “weight changes in the two groups were not significantly different in the 12-month assessment.”

“Also, time-limited eating and daily calorie restriction have similar effects on the reduction of body fat, visceral fat, blood pressure, glucose levels and lipid levels during the 12-month intervention period,” the researchers said.

The authors add that although calorie intake restrictions explain most of the beneficial effects associated with time-limited-eating, their research suggests that time-limited eating may be an alternative to calorie-restricted weight management.

It’s not just you: ‘Elderly moments’ become more widespread during epidemics, experts say

“We conclude that this data supports the importance of limiting calorie intake while adhering to time-restricted eating rules,” the study noted.

The authors cautioned that their study could not be generalized to diabetic patients, to those suffering from heart disease, to various time-limited meals, as well as their study was limited because physical activity was not controlled as total energy expenditure was not measured.

“Almost every type of food works for some people,” said Dr. Christopher Gardner, director of nutrition studies at the Stanford Prevention Research Center.

“But the tech-home backed by this new study is that while the subject of properly planned and conducted studies – scientific research – is no more helpful than reducing daily calorie intake for weight loss and health reasons.”