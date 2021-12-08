Time to focus on future: Neeraj Chopra; Time to focus on the future: Neeraj Chopra

Tokyo Olympics achievement is a thing of the past for India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra and he wants to focus on achieving success in the coming years after arriving here to practice.

Tokyo Olympics achievement is a thing of the past for India’s javelin throw star Neeraj Chopra and he wants to focus on achieving success in the coming years after arriving here to practice. Chopra will train for 90 days in world-class facilities here under the supervision of coach Claus Bartonij. His proposal was quickly cleared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) last Friday.

Chopra tweeted, “It’s time to forget the past and focus on the future. Reached out for out-of-competition practice and am looking forward to start the process to get better. The Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) proposal was cleared within four hours to ensure that Chopra could leave on Sunday.

The cost sanctioned under the Lakshya Olympic Podium Program (TOPS) for the exercises at the prestigious Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center will be Rs 38 lakh. Chopra wrote, ‘Grateful to the Director General of SAI, the officials of TOPS and AFI and everyone involved in making this a reality.’ Chopra won India’s first Olympic gold medal in athletics with a throw of 87.85m in Tokyo on August 7.