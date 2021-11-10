time to move on

Farewell to Captain Virat Kohli and Coach Ravi Shastri from victory. But the failure of Team India in the Twenty20 World Cup will sting both. With this failure, the wait for the ICC Trophy under the captaincy of Virat Kohli increased further. This was his last chance to succeed in the shortest format of cricket. He had already announced to leave the captaincy of T20 after this World Cup. Coach Ravi Shastri’s tenure was very good. But farewell was not received as it should have been. The title dream remained in my mind.

To make the dream come true, the services of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni were also taken as a mentor. But even his presence did not change the fate of the team. Team India, who came out as a strong contender for the title, faltered in the first two exams itself. Easy wins by Pakistan and New Zealand hurt the reputation of the Indian team.

Winning and losing is part of the game. But the way in which Team India lost the matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, it was surprising. The Board of Control for Cricket in India, which provides experience and financial strength to the world’s star players through IPL, will also be disappointed with the performance of its players in this format. Only a few weeks ago, on the grounds where Indian players took advantage of playing, their game was disappointing. The fatigue of the second phase of IPL cannot be made an excuse as star players from other countries also played in it.

Whatever may be the reason, whatever happened, it happened. Now there is T20 World Cup in Australia in 2022. There are three important ICC tournaments in two years. You have to think afresh about this. Now the captain will not only change, the coach will also be new. This change may have little effect on the team. The captaincy of T20 has been handed over to Rohit Sharma. Rohit is the most successful captain of IPL. He has made Mumbai Indians champions five times. Virat has definitely moved away, but with his aggressive style, he captained the team in 50 matches, winning 32 matches and losing 16. His success percentage was 66.67 which cannot be considered bad. Just like Virat has said that he will keep sharing his experience on the field.

The new captain and coach will also be tested soon. A few days after the T20 World Cup, the New Zealand team will be on the Indian tour. Three T20s and two Tests are to be played. New Zealand has been a hindrance in India’s path in ICC tournaments, so there is also a chance to level the accounts. The head coach will be Rahul Dravid. He is looked upon with respect in the cricket world. He has handled fast and spin bowlers well on pitches around the world.

His skill and experience of playing under pressure can be of great use to Team India. There are many players in the current team, whom Rahul has played a role in preparing. Over the years, he has groomed many U-19 and India players. As the head of the National Cricket Academy, he has nurtured talent. He is well aware of the mentality of the players. They know that these players have the urge to improve the game, also the zeal to touch new heights.

It is a period of change in Indian cricket. The challenge of continuing the streak of past successes will be on Rahul Dravid’s shoulders. He has faced many challenges in his sports life. They will meet this criterion too, we can hope. We have to prioritize. IPL or ICC events.