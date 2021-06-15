‘Time to peer into the universe’: NASA’s latest image of a galaxy cluster is a hit on social media



The Nationwide Aeronautics and House Administration not too long ago shared an image of a galaxy cluster that is 3.5 billion light-years away from the Earth and the image is being broadly shared on social media. The image, shared on the area company’s Instagram account options the galactic cluster ACO S 295, in addition to a jostling crowd of background galaxies and foreground stars.

“It’s time to peer into the universe…”NASA wrote whereas sharing the image, which was initially taken by the Hubble telescope.

Take a look right here:

“Galaxies of all sizes and shapes populate this image, starting from stately spirals to fuzzy elliptical,” a weblog put up by NASA stated.

Since being shared on-line, the image has managed to garner over 6 lakh likes. Take a take a look at some of the reactions right here: