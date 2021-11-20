Time was unfavourable, only then the laws came back, Kalraj said – Bill may come again, on the other hand, Telangana will give compensation to farmers

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said on agriculture law that time is not favorable. PM Modi has decided to withdraw the Agriculture Act for this reason. He also said that if the need arises further, the Kisan Bill will be brought again. On the other hand, the Telangana government has decided to provide financial help to the families of about 750 farmers killed in the agitation against agricultural laws.

Kalraj Mishra said in Bhadohi that the government could not tell the farmers about the betterment of the laws. The farmers’ protest continued continuously. That’s when the government has decided to withdraw all three laws. He believes that the government has taken a good step. Kalraj had reached the house of filmmaker Krishna Mishra’s daughter on the occasion of his marriage in Bhadohi. He offered prayers at Vindhyachal Dham. Then talked to the media.

On the other hand, BJP MP Sakshi Maharaj in Unnao on Saturday said that bills keep on coming and making and deteriorating. Will be again. Nation is first for PM Modi, so he asked to withdraw the bill. The miscreants were doing anti-national activities among the farmers. The PM has turned water on his intention. On Navjot Singh Sidhu calling Pakistan PM Imran Khan the elder brother, Sakshi said that where the elder brother lives, if the younger brother also stays there, it is better.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has said that his government will provide financial assistance to the families of around 750 farmers killed in the agitation against agricultural laws. Rs 3 lakh each will be given to all these families. Rao has also demanded from the central government on Saturday that it should give help of Rs 25 lakh to the families of the victims. He also says that the cases registered against the farmers during the agitation should be withdrawn.

It is worth noting that earlier BJP MP Varun Gandhi has also written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this, he has sought compensation of one crore rupees each for the farmers martyred during the agitation. Varun Gandhi has also attacked the government regarding the Lakhimpur case.