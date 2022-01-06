times now navbharat anchor replied on congress spokesperson statement over lapse in pm modi security in punjab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Punjab on Wednesday, was going towards Hussainiwala border at around 11 am. During this, PM Modi’s convoy got stuck on the road for about 15-20 minutes, after which Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi without attending any program.

There was a lapse in the security of Prime Minister Modi in Punjab’s Ferozepur district on Wednesday. After which PM Modi’s convoy stayed on the road for about 20 minutes. After this he came back to Delhi without addressing any rally. During the TV debate on this issue, when the Congress spokesperson said that PM Modi is not afraid of Pakistanis but of Indians. So the anchor interrupted him and said that despite going to Pakistan without protocol, no one stopped the PM.

In response to the question of anchor Sushant Sinha in the TV debate show organized on the news channel Times Now Navbharat, Congress spokesperson Kamalakar Tripathi said that PM Modi goes to Pakistan even without protocol. They are not afraid of Pakistan but of Indians. On this, the anchor interrupted him and said that even if the Prime Minister left without protocol in Pakistan, his convoy did not stop anywhere. Is the situation in Punjab worse than Pakistan? They could not get security in Punjab.

BJP spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla, who was present during the TV debate, said about this matter that the Punjab Police could have got the route vacated if they wanted. But deliberately Prime Minister Modi was sent on that route and the protester was called. All this is a conspiracy of Congress and Congress workers celebrated it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who visited Punjab on Wednesday, was going towards Hussainiwala border at around 11 am. Meanwhile, PM Modi’s convoy got stuck on the road for about 15-20 minutes due to the farmers’ protest, after which Prime Minister Modi returned to Delhi without participating in any program. On reaching the airport, PM Modi expressed his displeasure and told the airport officials to thank his CM that I came alive.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, however, said there was no lapse in the security of the Prime Minister and there was no political motive behind it. He said in clear words that if there is any lapse in the security of PM Modi, then we will investigate it, but all I can say is that he was not in any danger. The Punjab government has constituted a two-member high-level committee to inquire into the security lapse during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. The committee will submit its report in three days.