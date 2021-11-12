Times now navbharat: Anchor Sushant Sinha slams BJP Spokesperson Prem Shukla in Live Debate hot spat between panelist

A heated debate started in the debate of Times Now Navbharat on Sanjay Nishad’s controversial statement regarding Lord Ram. During the debate, journalist and anchor Sushant Sinha got furious over Sanjay Nishad’s statement on BJP spokesperson.

Angry, Sushant Sinha said- ‘BJP angry with Salman Khurshid’s attack on Hindutva does not boil blood on the statement of Sanjay Nishad, who is not the father of Lord Shri Ram of Dashrath? Why don’t you shun them? When will there be a press conference on him? Does the blood boil on the insult of a Hindu even after seeing the opportunity / benefit?’

Congress spokesperson Udit Raj was also present in this debate, who rebutted the statement that ‘these people sell Hinduism’. They use Hinduism, they don’t believe in it.

In such a situation, BJP spokesperson Prem Shukla constantly starts biting the talk of the Congress leader, in which the anchor Sushant Sinha says- ‘Prem Shukla ji, my question is that the Congress party is facing this allegation – Hindutva-Fake Hindutva. But you guys talk about standing with Hindus. When these people were attacked in Bengal, none of you went. When Sanjay Nishad is saying such a big thing, what action did you take on Sanjay Nishad, you will break the alliance, why didn’t you say so?’

On this, Prem Shukla started saying – ‘What Sanjay Nishad said, he tried to tell the story of Ramayana by twisting it.’ The anchor asked – but what is the need for him to say this, sir? whether he was their father or not! The BJP spokesperson started saying in response- ‘Raja Dashrath is the father and there is no doubt about him.’

Angry at this, the anchor said- Hey then you tell this to Sanjay Nishad, don’t you sir? Even today, this happens in our place, suppose those who do not have children go to seek blessings from sages and saints, then will that child become of sages? On this question, the BJP leader says – It has not happened to them at all, I am opposing it. In such a rage, Sushant Sinha said – Hey then tell Sanjay Nishad to apologize by holding a press conference. In such a situation, the BJP leader said – no, our party will take a decision on this, I alone cannot take this decision.

Let us tell you, Sanjay Nishad, president of BJP’s ally Nishad Party in UP, had given a controversial statement on Lord Ram. Sanjay Nishad had said that ‘Lord Ram was born in a Nishad family. Shri Ram was not even the son of King Dasharatha. Rather, Shringi was the son of Rishi, who performed the yagya to get a son.