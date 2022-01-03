Times Now Navbharat channel anchor Navika Kumar asked Anupam Kher that you are a devotee of PM Narendra Modi

Actor Anupam Kher, who is often in the headlines in support of PM Narendra Modi, was asked during a TV interview that people call you Modi Bhakt. Anupam Kher answered this question through a song. With this, he said many things about PM Narendra Modi.

In an interview with news channel Times Now Navbharat, anchor Navika Kumar asked Anupam Kher, “You are a few Modi bhakts, right-wingers and speak the language of this government. What would you like to say to those who make such allegations on social media? Anupam Kher replied – It is a very famous song of our times… Kuch to log kahenge, people ka kaam hai kehna. Leave the useless things, Raina should not go anywhere.

Taking forward his point, Anupam Kher said – New year has come and we are starting it. I was just at my niece’s wedding and then went to Kashi Vishwanath to attend a film festival… Now I am at a wellness center with my brother. He said that if people understand anything in these things, then they should keep understanding. We love someone or the other and pray for him to move forward.

Anupam Kher while praising anchor Navika Kumar said that I admire you very much too. How are you taking care of your family as well as your job? During this time you must have liked many people, if people say this thing that you have become their devotee, then it does not matter. He further told that I am a devotee of Shiva. Referring to PM Narendra Modi, Anupam Kher said that if praising him is devotion, then I do not mind.

He is also a big fan of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and actor Amitabh Bachchan. You can also call me his devotee. On a question asked about the film actor Nasruddin Shah, Anupam Kher said that I am not his devotee, I am a fan of his acting. Along with this, he also told that Nasruddin Shah has been his inspiration in his early days.