Times Now Navbharat, Navika Kumar, The Kapil Sharma Show Comedy SHOW: There was only one chair left for Sidhu – Sambit Patra started taking a pinch by taking the name of Archana Puran Singh; Users also started enjoying – only one chair left for Sidhu

The show’s anchor and journalist Navika Kumar asked Sambit Patra a question about Navjot Singh Sidhu. In response, Sambit Patra took the name of Archana Puran Singh, the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show.

The war of words between Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu and former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh continues. On Wednesday, after the sharp remarks between the two leaders for each other, they were also discussed in Navika Kumar’s live debate. During this, show’s anchor and journalist Navika Kumar asked Sambit Patra a question about Navjot Singh Sidhu. In response, Sambit Patra took the name of Archana Puran Singh, the judge of The Kapil Sharma Show.

Navika Kumar said- ‘Sambit Patra I want to ask you a question, there is a saying in Punjabi- ‘Shaadi is such a laddu hai jeda khaye oh vi pachtaye je na khaye oh vi pachtaye’. Garewal sahib just said ‘Hi Meri Tauba’. So this Sidhu ji has not become something like this? You are regretting the one you married earlier. Now Congress has done that now they are repenting. Aam Aadmi Party tried to mingle a little bit, they are repenting. Which formula is this Sidhu? You didn’t know before? Later it was found that what is in this laddu?

To this Patra replied- ‘Look, Navika ji, after hearing all this about Sidhu ji, Archana feels pity for Puran Singh. Poor Archana Puran Singh’s chair is in danger. Otherwise, the Akalis who left AAP and BJP were saying, Congress will end. So now there is only one chair left. Our Archana sister is sitting in it, now Sidhu should not sit anywhere by removing them. However Sidhu is fine where he is, let him stay there.

Patra further said- ‘I bring a discussion here on a serious subject. You see, there was a discussion about the Kisan Bill too. Punjab has also been very sensitive about farmers. Now since Captain Sahib is playing his role in this. I ask a question here whether Tikait will be more in Punjab or Captain will run. Because there are some political parties that consider the leadership of Tikait to be the leadership of the farmers, among them the Congress. Now that Captain Saheb is saying that I want to lead the matter, now it has to be seen whether the political parties which consider Tikait as their leader and Capt. This is going to be a very important topic.

Recently, Sidhu also targeted former CM Captain Amarinder and said that you will be remembered as a Jaichand in the political history of Punjab. You really are a tainted cartridge.