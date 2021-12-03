Times Now Navbharat, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Was Asked Such Question Is your agenda to removal of Mathura mosque? here is CM Yogi answer

A video of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath has surfaced on social media in which a question is being asked to him. The question is, is Ayodhya now preparing for Mathura after Kashi? In such a situation, CM Yogi answered this question. In the video, CM Yogi is asked – “Is it included in your agenda to move that mosque from the place of birthplace of temple, birthplace in Mathura?”

In such a situation, the UP CM said- Lord Krishna is worshiped in Mathura only. Lord Shri Ram is worshiped in Ayodhya, Baba Vishwanath ji is worshiped in Kashi. Radha Rani is worshiped in Barsana. I think all this is far above the political agenda.

On this, CM Yogi is asked that, messages are going on social media that if Yogi ji comes this time, then that mosque will be removed from Mathura. On this CM Yogi Adityanath says – I go to Mathura, recently I went to Mathura, but I said earlier also that respect of faith is priority. If you ask anyone in Mathura who is worshiped in Mathura, then the person in front will say that Lord Shri Krishna is worshipped.

During this, the CM also told that who is fighting the battle of ‘second’ number among SP and BSP. He said – It is necessary to see which of the two parties is fighting for the second place. And there is no doubt that some amazing results will come. For example, in the Lok Sabha elections, despite the Grand Alliance, the Samajwadi Party was at number three. BSP was at number two. Before the elections, people used to say that the Grand Alliance will achieve great success. As the campaign progressed, people started saying that BJP will be number one and who will be on the second.

Let me tell you, before this, a statement of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also came to the fore. He had mentioned Mathura in his statement. Keshav Prasad Maurya had said “Ayodhya, Kashi grand temple construction is going on, preparations are on for Mathura.” On Keshav’s statement, Yogi government minister Thakur Raghuraj Singh also supported his statement and said- ‘Ayodhya, after Kashi it is Mathura’s turn.’ Keshav Prasad Maurya also retweeted this post on social media.