Times photographer Edward Keating dies at 65 at Ground Zero
Edward Keating, who did whatever he could for more than a month, even disguising himself as a worker, to photograph the wreckage at Ground Zero after September 11, 2001, during one of the assignments. Contributed to the body that won The New York Times the Pulitzer Prize. The photography for its 9/11 coverage died in Manhattan on Sunday. He was 65 years old.
His wife, Carrie Keating, said the cause was cancer, which Mr Keating attributed to days and nights spent breathing in the toxic dust among the ruins of the World Trade Center.
Mr. Keating’s entrepreneurial spirit as a photographer sometimes got him into trouble. In the 1990s, covering the Kosovo War, they were confiscated by Serbian authorities after crossing the Albanian border to obtain a better angle. His attempts to gain access to Ground Zero led to him being arrested for criminal trespass.
And in 1991 as a freelancer for The Times covering racial violence in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, he was beaten up by a group of men wielding pipes and bats. Max Frankl, then executive editor of the Times, sent him a basket of fruits. Two months later, the newspaper offered Mr. Keating a full-time job.
For example, Mr. Keating may be adamant in his work, for example, taking pictures of people using hard drugs. But he can also be sensitive, capturing intimate moments between couples at the bar or at the Metropolitan Opera.
He liked to combine rigor and humility. He was a portrait of a bodybuilder, his bulging biceps as big as his head, lying on the red floral blanket of a bed. And in front of him in an apartment where one of the Twin Towers stood, was a close-up of a tea set, completely intact, but covered in ashes. It was one of the photos that earned The Times the Pulitzer for breaking news photography.
Howell Raines, executive editor of The Times, which oversaw the coverage of 9/11, told Matt Lauer of the “Today” show that the picture of the tea set was an “iconic image” of New York after the terrorist attacks.
With his hand-rolled cigarette, the typical stub and a Leica hanging around his neck, Mr. Keating could have let out a bad wind. Journalist Lloyd Grove wrote in The Washington Post in 2003, “Some colleagues considered him “a genius if mercurial lensman, who sometimes behaved like a hotdogger.” Mr Keating acknowledged to The Post that he He was suspended twice by the Times, unrelated to the violation. His work. His photography made the final dusting with the paper.
In 2002, two photojournalists from other news outlets publicly complained that they had seen on stage a photo of a boy aiming a toy gun at Lackawanna, NY, near Buffalo, where Mr. Mr Keating and a reporter for the Times were there to report on a group of locals who were described by officials as an al Qaeda terrorist cell.. The boy, who did not belong to the men, was photographed with an ad for “Arabian Foods”.
The episode prompted a debate about journalistic ethics in the news media, and a lengthy editor’s note in The Times, which concluded that “the boy’s gesture was not spontaneous” and that the photo reflected the Times’ criticism of journalistic integrity. violated the policy.
Mr Keating soon left the paper. He told The Post that he was “falsely accused of setting up a picture.” But he also admitted that he must have impressed the boy in the picture. Trade publication Photo District News quoted him as saying, “I inspire people to do things by planting seeds,” otherwise I’m subject to what they do randomly. It’s part of the craft.”
Edward Nicholas Keating Jr. was born on March 4, 1956, in Greenwich, Conn. His father was an executive with rubber manufacturer BF Goodrich; His mother, Gloria (Haupt) Keating, was a housewife and amateur photographer.
Eddie was a boy when Edward Sr. died of a heart attack and a teenager when his mother killed herself. By the time he graduated from New Canaan High School in Connecticut, the task of raising him and his two younger brothers had fallen to his sister, Cynthia McClanaghan, who was in her early 20s and newlyweds.
Mr. Keating attended American University in Washington, but “burned out” after three alcoholics there, he once told Martha’s Vineyard Arts & Ideas magazine. He said that on September 25, 1977, he became sober and never had another drink.
He gave college another try at Columbia University, but a $400 tax break prompted him to try a different path. He bought a 35mm Ricoh camera and began teaching himself photography.
He married Carrie Boretz, a fellow photographer, in 1988. In addition to his wife, Mr. Keating is survived by two daughters, Caitlin and Emily Keating; his sister; and his brothers, Kevin and Robert. He died at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and lived on Manhattan’s Upper West Side.
After leaving The Times, Mr. Keating spent 15 years working on “Main Street: The Lost Dream of Route 66”. A photography book about one of America’s most storied streets. As a young man, he had reached “rock bottom” in a cheap hotel along Route 66 and “experienced total defeat”, as he wrote in the book. That’s when he gave up drinking.
“The unfortunate highway that almost ruined me,” he said, “somehow saved me.”
#Times #photographer #Edward #Keating #dies #Ground
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.