Times photographer Edward Keating dies at 65 at Ground Zero

For example, Mr. Keating may be adamant in his work, for example, taking pictures of people using hard drugs. But he can also be sensitive, capturing intimate moments between couples at the bar or at the Metropolitan Opera.

He liked to combine rigor and humility. He was a portrait of a bodybuilder, his bulging biceps as big as his head, lying on the red floral blanket of a bed. And in front of him in an apartment where one of the Twin Towers stood, was a close-up of a tea set, completely intact, but covered in ashes. It was one of the photos that earned The Times the Pulitzer for breaking news photography.

Howell Raines, executive editor of The Times, which oversaw the coverage of 9/11, told Matt Lauer of the “Today” show that the picture of the tea set was an “iconic image” of New York after the terrorist attacks.

With his hand-rolled cigarette, the typical stub and a Leica hanging around his neck, Mr. Keating could have let out a bad wind. Journalist Lloyd Grove wrote in The Washington Post in 2003, “Some colleagues considered him “a genius if mercurial lensman, who sometimes behaved like a hotdogger.” Mr Keating acknowledged to The Post that he He was suspended twice by the Times, unrelated to the violation. His work. His photography made the final dusting with the paper.