times-runout-missed-on-single-ball-in-t20-world-cup-2021-qualifier-round-match-between-ireland-and-namibia-watch-full-video Nazara, the batsman avoided being run out thrice in the same ball; Watch Video

When Namibia and Ireland met on the last day in the qualifier round of the T20 World Cup 2021, then a strange incident was also seen. The Irish batsman avoided being run out three times on the last ball of the first innings of this match.

In the T20 World Cup 2021 qualifier round match, there was such a sight that you will probably be happy to see. In fact, it happened that thrice the batsman was saved from being run out on the same ball. This match was between Ireland and Namibia.

In this match played between Namibia and Ireland, a strange sight was seen when the Ireland team was playing the last ball of its innings. At that time the batsman at the crease played the ball and could not go far due to the ball being slow.

In this, the bowler reached there and he threw the batsman running for runs to get out at the batting end. But the ball did not hit the stumps and the first runout chance was missed.

On the other hand, the keeper also could not get the batsman out by collecting the bowler’s throw. After this the ball reached the boundary and from there the fielder threw the ball, then the wicketkeeper again missed the runout opportunity.

The wicketkeeper then threw the ball again at the non-striking end and once again it was not thrown. He also missed the third consecutive chance of a runout. In this way, the batsman was run out three times on the same ball.

T20 World Cup 2021: The road to Super-12 cleared, the entry of four teams; Who got the place in India’s group and when will the match take place?

In this match, Ireland scored only 125 runs in 20 overs, which was chased by Namibia in 18.3 overs. With this win, Namibia also made it to the Super-12. Namibia are placed in Group 2 along with India, Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and Scotland for the next round.

Significantly, the qualifier round of T20 World Cup 2021 has ended. There are two groups in Super-12 in which 6-6 teams are present. All the teams will face each team in their group in the league stage and will play 5-5 matches. After this, the top 2 teams from both the groups will make it to the semi-finals.