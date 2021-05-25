Timothée Chalamet to play Willy Wonka in origin story backed by Warner Bros

Timothée Chalamet will play Willy Wonka in a musical in accordance to the early existence of Roald Dahl’s eccentric chocolatier.

Warner Bros and the Roald Dahl Sage Co launched Monday that the 25-Three hundred and sixty five days-venerable Chalamet will important explicit particular person in Wonka. The studio acknowledged the movie will “focal stage on a youthful Willy Wonka and his adventures forward of opening the enviornment’s most celebrated chocolate manufacturing unit.”

Paul King (Paddington, Paddington 2) will say from a script he wrote with Simon Farnaby, with Harry Potter producer David Heyman producing. Warner Bros. earlier this Three hundred and sixty five days construct a liberate date in March 2023.

Gene Wilder starred in 1971′s Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility, in accordance to Dahl’s celebrated e guide. In Tim Burton’s 2005 reboot, Johnny Depp carried out Wonka in a Warner Bros. liberate that grossed $475 million worldwide.

Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit, Thor: Ragnarok) is individually making a pair of fascinating sequence for Netflix, one centred on the enviornment of Charlie and the Chocolate Manufacturing facility and one in accordance to the Oompa-Loopmas.

Chalamet, the Oscar-nominated important explicit particular person of Luca Guadagnino’s Name Me By Your Identify, has a special of high-profile duties upcoming, in conjunction with Denis Villenueve’s Dune, Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch, Adam McKay’s Don’t Take a look at Up and Guadagnino’s Bones & All.