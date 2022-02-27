tina ambani shares wedding album of son anmol ambani wedding album – Wedding Album

Tina Ambani has shared many pictures of her son’s wedding with fans through Instagram, which are becoming very viral.

Tina and Anil Ambani sons Jai Anmol and Krisha Shah are married. Many pictures of the wedding surfaced on social media, but now some exclusive pictures of this grand affair have been shared by Tina Ambani herself with fans through Instagram, which are becoming increasingly viral.

Jai Anmol and Krisha Shah got married in a grand ceremony on February 20. On this occasion, the members of the Ambani family were seen having a lot of fun. Jai Anmol Ambani was dressed in a light gray sherwani at his wedding. At the same time, Krisha looked very beautiful in a red colored lehenga.

Businessman Anil Ambani’s wife and former actress Tina Ambani is very active on social media, but she has not yet shared a single post related to her eldest son Anmol Ambani’s wedding with pomp in the past. However, the wait of the fans is over now.

Tina has shared a post on her Instagram handle welcoming her daughter-in-law Krisha Shah.

Along with this, he has also shared many unseen pictures of his son’s wedding. Let’s show you.

After marriage, Tina Ambani had said goodbye to films. Tina and Anil Ambani have two sons, Anmol and Anshul.

On 20 February 2022, Tina’s elder son Anmol married his long time girlfriend Krisha Shah. The wedding celebrations started from 18 February 2022.

All these posts of Tina Ambani are becoming increasingly viral on social media. Netizens are fiercely liking and sharing these pictures.

Anmol and Krisha Shah were dating each other for a long time, although both prefer to keep their relationship private.