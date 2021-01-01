Tina Dutta in Bigg Boss 15

In the recent episode of ‘Sunday Ka War’ in ‘Bigg Boss OTT’, host Karan Johar had strongly criticized Zeeshan Khan, after which many celebrities supported the actor and got angry with Karan Johar. Actress Tina Dutta also supported Zeeshan and wrote a post on social media in his support.

Tina Dutta has now backed Zeeshan once again and also said that she would love to go into ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ or ‘Bigg Boss 15’ if given the chance. However, she also said that she is currently awaiting the return of Salman Khan. If things go well, she will definitely go to Big Boss’s house.



Read: ‘Why does Karan Johar remain silent when Shamita swears?’ Zeeshan-Milind posed a big question



‘I’ll definitely go if the call comes’

When Tina Dutta, who was recently spotted in Mumbai, was asked if she was following ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ and would like to go to the show, she said, ‘Yes, if Salman Khan is hosting the show and I get Bigg Boss’s phone, I Definitely going. For Salman Khan, I can go anytime.

Tina is supporting Zeeshan Khan

Tina Dutta further said, “My friend Zeeshan is in Bigg Boss OTT. He told me that the two together create havoc in the house of Bigg Boss, but nothing like that happened. Let’s see what happens next. I am supporting Zeeshan in the show and appeal to all viewers to vote for Zeeshan.

Read: Rakesh kisses Shamita: Rakesh Bapat kissed Shamita in the morning, said – she is her S.



‘Karan Johar is losing Salman well’

When asked how she liked Karan Johar’s hosting in ‘Bigg Boss’? So Tina Dutta said, ‘I’m doing well but I miss Salman Khan a lot. If Salman Khan had been there, Bigg Boss would have been different. Then ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ would have been more interesting.

We will tell you that ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ has started from 8th August, its final phase has 2-3 weeks left, after which ‘Bigg Boss 15’ will start on TV from 15th September. Salman will host ‘Bigg Boss 15’ and will have some new entrants along with the rest of the contestants of ‘Bigg Boss OTT’.

