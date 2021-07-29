tina dutta latest photoshoot at vegetable market photos goes viral

New Delhi. Popular TV actress Tina Dutta is also known by the name of ‘Uttaran’ serial’s wish. He has made his mark from house to house with this serial. His show was well-liked. After this he also worked in many more shows. Apart from acting, Tina Dutta makes a lot of headlines through social media. She is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos with fans. He has more than 27 lakh followers on Instagram. In such a situation, fans like his pictures very much.

Tina Dutta’s photo is in discussion

Tina shares her bold and glamorous photos to blow people’s senses. But this time one of his latest pictures is in the headlines. Tina has shared this picture with her Instagram account. Recently, the actress has got a new photoshoot done. She is looking glamorous as ever in the picture. But the fans were surprised to see his background.

Tina got a photoshoot done on a vegetable cart

In the picture you can see that Tina is seen in a peach color dress. She is sitting at the vegetable shop. It looks like she is selling vegetables in a glamorous style. The scales and distribution are also in front of them. At the same time, tomatoes, peppers, cabbage and many other vegetables are kept behind them. Sharing this picture, he wrote in the caption, ‘A city lost in the tales and colors of the streets of Mumbai that truly fulfills dreams and yet there are so many untold stories….

Topless photo created a ruckus

This picture of Tina Dutta has got thousands of likes so far. His fans are praising his photo. At the same time, some people asked him the rate of vegetables. Let us tell you that Tina often remains in the discussion due to her bold photos. Some time ago, she created panic by putting her topless pictures. His pictures became fiercely viral on social media. Also, people trolled him a lot. After which he closed his comment section.