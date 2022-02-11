Tina Munim used to be in love with Rajesh Khanna, broke the relationship if ‘Kaka’ did not fulfill a promise

There was a time when Tina was deeply in love with Rajesh Khanna. Both also started living in Livin. Especially Tina had also cherished long dreams like marriage.

Kaka did not keep the promise: In fact, when there was a rift in the relationship between Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia, Kaka promised Tina Munim that he would divorce Dimple and marry her. Tina waited and time passed. Whenever she used to mention it to Kaka, she would have avoided the matter. Rajesh Khanna was neither divorcing Dimple nor telling anything clearly to Tina Munim.

Rajesh Khanna kept crying, Tina left: The effect of this was that Tina decided to break up with Rajesh Khanna. According to the biography of Rajesh Khanna, Kaka was completely broken by this decision of Tina. He made all the requests to Tina. cried and pleaded in front of them. But the actress did not listen to him and left.

‘Did you really love Rajesh Khanna?’ Later, famous writer Shobha De had a detailed conversation with Tina Munim about her and Rajesh Khanna’s relationship. In this conversation, when Shobhaa De asked Tina, ‘Was there really love between the two? Then Tina taunted and said that Kaka can only love on his own. Not from anyone else…. Let us tell you that even after the separation of Tina Munim, Rajesh Khanna did not even divorce Dimple. There was bitterness in the relationship of both. Dimple remained different too. But never separated legally.

Please tell that Tina Munim’s name was later associated with Sanjay Dutt as well. However, their relationship did not last long. Later in the year 1986, Tina met Anil Ambani. The two met for the first time at a function, where on seeing Tina, Anil fell in love with her. Gradually both came closer and got married in the year 1991.