Tinder and Lyft partners so you can send your match a ride for the date IRL

Dating app Tinder and ride-hailing company Lyft are partnering on a new feature that lets Tinder members buy Lyft rides for a potential date. Tinder first teased the new feature in March and is now offering it as a way for its customers to “get back to making an IRL connection.”

Tinder members can access the Lyft integration from a new Explore section of Tinder’s app, where they can purchase Lyft ride credits for the person they’re matched with. The person purchasing the credit does not get any details about the recipient’s address, but can determine the location, time and value of the credit they wish to purchase. Then, the recipient receives a link via a phone number or email address.

Tinder called the feature “a thoughtful gesture while promoting personal safety for those ready to come back within many months.” This is a completely optional feature, and members are not required to accept any gift rides, the company emphasizes, but there doesn’t appear to be a way to opt out of the feature entirely.

The sender can choose a one-way or roundtrip ride and will get a refund if the recipient does not use the Lyft ride or only uses part of it. Both the sender and the recipient must have Lyft accounts to participate; If the recipient doesn’t have one when they receive the link, they can create one at that time.

Of course, there are ways this feature can be abused, such as in an elaborate dine-and-dash scheme, or if you really want a free Lyft ride and want someone to give you a date. Trick for what you don’t show, but they are like a pitfall of dating in the digital age and are not exclusive to any one dating app. And, of course, you can always swipe left.