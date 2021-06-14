Tinder bios flooded with mentions of FRIENDS ahead of reunion, and Chandler is a clear favourite



The much-awaited F.R.I.E.N.D.S. reunion is lastly right here and followers certainly can’t maintain calm. Nonetheless, the present, which aired from September 1994 to Might 2004 that includes Courtney Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and Matthew Perry, appears to be a common ‘blissful place’ for all.

Publish the announcement of the F.R.I.E.N.D.S reunion, which is scheduled to be aired on the Might 27, 2021, a 3.5 occasions improve in mentions of “Mates Reunion” on Tinder has been famous in April 2021 as in comparison with April 2020.

Premiered 25 years in the past, the present continues to have a excessive diploma of relevance amongst audiences spanning generations.

In keeping with knowledge, nearly 93 per cent of mentions in Tinder bios (in April 2021) from Gen Z members have been a reference to the sitcom. Furthermore, when the characters of the present have been ranked so as of mentions amongst customers of the app, Chandler bagged the highest spot adopted by Joey, Ross, Monica, Rachel and Phoebe.

Whereas Rachel and Joey have larger Gen Z mentions as in comparison with Chandler, Ross is talked about in the identical breath as ‘Unagi’ and ‘My Lobster’.

Curiously, some bios additionally use reference from the present to precise what they’re on the lookout for on the relationship apps. “Let’s be Monica and Chandler in a world full of Ross and Rachel”, “Ready for a Joey to return by and say, ‘The way you doing?’” “Opposite to Joey, I do share my meals”