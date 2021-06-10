Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands is a fantasy game starring Andy Samberg and Wanda Sykes



Borderlands developer Gearbox and 2K Video games introduced a new fantasy shooter known as Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on Thursday at Summer time Video games Fest. It has an all-star solid, together with Andy Samberg, Will Arnett, Wanda Sykes, and Ashly Burch. The brand new game is set to launch in early 2022.

On the occasion, Burch, who voices Tiny Tina within the Borderlands sequence, described it as a “excessive fantasy looter shooter,” and within the trailer, it actually appeared a lot like a Borderlands game, each with its cel-shaded visible model and the looks of a ridiculous-looking gun that shot some type of electrical laser beam. In contrast to in Borderlands, although, you’ll create your personal character.

The game will likely be coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC (on Steam and the Epic Video games Retailer), Xbox One, and Xbox Collection X when it launches early subsequent yr. It is going to have a full-length marketing campaign and four-player co-op, Polygon studies.