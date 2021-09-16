Tips and strategies for preparing the AZ-204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure exam

The purpose of this article is to aid you in your preparation for the Microsoft Azure AZ 204 exam. Such Microsoft certification courses can help you to get a basic grasp of creating apps on Azure, even if you don’t plan to take the exam. The Microsoft Certified Azure Developer Associate credential is awarded to candidates who complete the Exam AZ 204: Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure.

Why should you take the Microsoft Azure AZ 204 exam?

The Microsoft Azure certifications assess a candidate’s ability to perform technical tasks like developing Azure storage, implementing Azure security, developing Azure compute solutions. Additionally, you should know about monitoring, troubleshooting, optimizing Azure solutions, and connecting to and using Azure assistance, Microsoft artificial intelligence, and cloud security. A Microsoft-certified professional would only get to obtain the Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate certification subsequent to passing the exam of AZ 204.

The Microsoft Certified: Azure Developer Associate is part of Microsoft certification courses based on employment roles that began in late 2018. It’s one of the Microsoft certifications that is designed for Azure Developers who work as part of a team to create and develop cloud-based software solutions utilizing the Microsoft Azure cloud platform or cloud computing. Hence, if you want to work in such a lucrative role in the future, it would be prudent to take the Microsoft Azure AZ 204 exam.

Microsoft Azure AZ 204 Exam Requirements

There is no specific requirement for the AZ 204 exam, which is among the most popular Microsoft online courses. However, applicants are advised to meet the required knowledge and experience criteria to improve their chances of passing the exam. Prerequisites for the AZ 204 test are as follows:

Applicants should have at least 1-2 years of expertise in cloud solution development and Microsoft Azure.

Candidates should have a high degree of programming proficiency in an Azure-supported high-level programming language.

Preparing for Microsoft Azure AZ 204 Exam

Here are a few suggestions to take into account prior to taking this exam:

To acquire more information on the services covered in the test, visit the Microsoft Office Docs website or speak to your trainer at the educational institute.

Microsoft learning modules include a wide range of activities and hands-on information, which you should not miss out on.

Practice the sample exam questions as often as possible to become familiar with the kind of questions you could encounter in the exam.

Take the practice tests.

Before taking a certification exam, a candidate’s top goal should always be to take practice exams, as a part of their Microsoft certification training. Proactively practicing the expert-curated Microsoft Azure AZ 204 exam questions would allow the applicant to improve their time management and fast thinking skills. As a result, the candidate’s chances of passing the exam would also increase. Many free AZ 204 practice exams are available online for the applicant.

The practice exam papers given by Microsoft are by far the most valuable part of the preparation. These gave insight into the structure of the inquiries and the sorts of issues that were expected to arise. Because there isn’t currently a sample AZ 204 examination, you can use the Az-203 exam to understand better the types of questions you might expect.

There are a few aspects of the exam structure that you must know of:

Code samples are offered for several questions in an “excerpt” option at the top of the question page. For example, the questions range from multiple choice to “drag and drop” sequencing of CLI commands. You must read the questions and answers attentively to avoid missing minor facts.

In the practice tests, you either receive full marks or no marks for each question, but in the actual exam, you earn credit for half-right answers; which is excellent for getting better scores.

Attempt all questions where you are sure to score well first, and then go forward with the others.

Use the CLI and C# SDKs to practice managing Azure Resources.

Spend time practicing using CLI and C# SDKs to manage resources. Many of the exam questions focused on setting up and maintaining Azure solutions, and practicing those ahead of time would make things a lot easier and bring you closer to becoming a Microsoft certified professional.

Though you don’t have to master the full CLI, knowing how to manage all the resources specified in the test criteria will help you a lot. Many of the exam’s more practical sections revolve around determining which Azure resource is the best fit in a particular circumstance. The portions are typically relatively easy if you go through the resources well enough.

Examine the Microsoft exam materials.

Working through the Microsoft certification training materials takes up a lot of time but reading over each part is helpful since minor details make choosing between comparable resources much more straightforward. For example, storage restrictions that may rule out specific options are beneficial to have a general sense of – even if you don’t know the precise amount.

Don’t be scared!

Finally, don’t freak out! It might feel as though there is an enormous amount of information to absorb and retain. However, there are several tools available to assist you with the process and get you closer to the relevant Azure certifications.