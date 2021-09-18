Tips for victims of unemployment benefits fraud

In some cases, people have received debit cards in the mail from a different state but with their own names on it. In those cases, it’s possible that something went wrong with the perpetrator’s plan, Ms. Velasquez said. The card may have been intended to be delivered to an address where a partner can retrieve it.

Despite continued legal onslaught, thieves continue to invent new ways to trick people and state unemployment systems. “They are not giving up,” Ms Velasquez said.

In August, the Federal Trade Commission warned of a new phishing scheme in which victims receive text messages from their state task force agency by providing them with personal information such as Social Security numbers on a link to verify or update the information. Ask to click.

The commission said the texts targeted people in several states, including Wisconsin, Rhode Island, Minnesota and Illinois. The information may be used to steal jobless benefits or be used in other identity-based fraud, such as opening bank or credit card accounts.

Here are some questions and answers about identity theft and unemployment fraud:

What should I do if I receive an unwanted Debit Card or Profit Letter?

The Federal Trade Commission recommends reporting fraud by contacting the state agency that sent the letter or card. Then, follow the agency’s instructions. You will probably be directed to file a police report with your local department and submit a copy to the state task force agency. The FTC also suggests notifying your employer. Keep copies of the documents you submit and any responses you receive.

The federal Department of Labor publishes a list of state work force agencies so you can be sure you are calling or emailing a legitimate office. The department also suggests filing a complaint with the National Disaster Fraud Center at the Department of Justice.

Can Freezing My Credit Files Help?

If you are the victim of unemployment identity fraud, the FTC recommends freezing your credit. It’s a good idea to do this even if you don’t suffer, Ms Velasquez said. Given the large number of data breaches in recent years, she said, it is likely that at least part of your personal information has been compromised. “People really should understand that their identity credentials are out there,” she said.