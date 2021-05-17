Tips to buy Samsung window AC at an affordable price

Samsung started its India operations in 1995, and since then, the South Korean giant has been a mainstay of the country’s consumer electronics market. They have set a benchmark by delivering products that have combined both affordability and modern technology.

Samsung AC has managed to continue on that path and has been a popular choice among Indian buyers. Nevertheless, merely considering the price tag and feature list is not enough to purchase an air conditioner. There are several tips that one must take into account to ensure that they avail an AC worth its price.

Consider these 7 tips before buying a Samsung air conditioner

Here are some notable tips to keep in mind while shopping for a window air conditioner –

Room size

The first and foremost point of consideration here is the room size, as it will decide which capacity product to go with.

For instance, consider that you plan to buy a window AC for a room of 110 square feet. In that case, your ideal option is to go with a 1-ton AC. You can opt for a 1.5-ton, but it will not be necessary, and you may not end up using its full capacity.

Energy ratings

There is no denying the fact that air conditioners have higher power consumption, and it adds significantly to the monthly electricity bill. Therefore, it is ideal to opt for one that consumes less power without compromising on performance.

In this regard, the energy rating of air conditioners comes into play. In India, the Bureau of Energy Efficiency assigns different ratings to every AC based on their efficiency. This rating system has 1 to 5 stars, where 1 is the least efficient, and 5 is the most.

Nevertheless, a point to remember here is that modern ACs are equipped with inverter technology, which ensures lower power consumption.

Condenser type

All modern air conditioner units use copper condensers, as they are a great conductor of heat. Moreover, copper has higher durability and offers better performance. Nonetheless, Samsung air conditioners have taken a forward leap here and introduced Durafin technology.

This technology uses a unique coating of chromium and zirconium, which further enhances the durability and heat exchangeability of the condenser. Furthermore, this technology also has a higher corrosion resistance capacity.

Noise levels

While shopping for any AC, it is vital to check the noise levels, especially for the window ones. Historically, window air conditioners are known for their higher noise levels, but the modern units from Samsung are producing considerably lower noise, which betters the customer experience.

Refrigerant type

Air conditioners use refrigerants that convert gas from liquid and then back to its liquid form while cooling a room. There have been strong environmental issues related to these, as the CFCs produced by them have caused damages to the ozone layer.

However, modern refrigerants used in ACs have solved that issue. There are a number of refrigerants in the market, which has almost no negative implications on the environment. Additionally, the performance of air conditioners also depends on these factors, so it is essential to choose wisely. Here are some examples –

R-410A

R-32

R-290

R-134A

R-600A (one of the most efficient refrigerants)

Air filter

Another leading point to consider in this discussion is the type of air filter used in an AC. While shopping for one, buyers should go through the product details and learn about the different facilities. Modern products have filters that offer extensive protection from bacteria, dust particles and offer clean air.

After-sales support

Last but not least, considering the local sales and service network is imperative before buying an AC. However, with Samsung, one can forego this point as the company has an extensive presence throughout this country. Hence, buyers can get their air conditioners installed and serviced without any delays.

Considering these pointers before buying a Samsung air conditioner can help individuals to make an informed decision.