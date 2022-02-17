Health

Tips to gain weight in a healthy way

Tips to gain weight in a healthy way
Tips to gain weight in a healthy way

Tips to gain weight in a healthy way

Trying to gain weight can sometimes be as challenging for some people as trying to lose weight. Health experts have explained to Gadget Clock that illness, poor nutrition, or certain medical conditions can cause a person to be underweight. In some cases, this can be a cause for concern. It is important to discuss weight loss with your doctor to rule out an underlying health problem, experts told Gadget Clock and advised a person to consult a registered dietitian to discuss a healthy diet and proper daily calorie intake.

“Having healthy fats is an easy way to get the biggest push for your money when trying to gain weight, so including seeds, avocados, nuts is a great way,” said Dr. Deborah Salvatore, director of the Graduate Nutrition Program at Long. Island University in Brookville, New York, told Gadget Clock. Salvatore, who is a registered dietitian, added, “One of the best sweet foods you can add is dried fruit without sweets which is a good source of calories and fiber.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, there are some healthy ways to gain weight. Experts offer these tips on the healthcare website:

  • Eat more often. According to experts at the Mayo Clinic website, you can feel full faster if you lose weight. They recommend replacing the “three meals a day” schedule with one that contains five to six small meals throughout the day.
  • “Shake.” Put that soda down and take a shake or smoothie. According to registered dietitians, diet soda and coffee have fewer calories and lower nutritional value than smoothies made from fruits, nuts and milk.. In some cases, liquid food replacements may be recommended to add extra calories.
  • Be tactful when drinking fluids. According to the Mayo Clinic, drinking fluids before meals can reduce appetite. If so, health experts recommend drinking high-calorie drinks with meals or 30 minutes after meals.
  • “Add us.” For more calories, add some toppings to your diet, such as cheese and skim milk, such as soups and stews, the Mayo Clinic recommends.
  • Exercise.Physical therapists have told Gadget Clock that doing strength training exercises three times a week can help build muscle, which, in turn, helps one gain weight. PT’s further warn that it is important to consume enough calories because exercise burns calories, which can lead to weight loss.
Health experts have told Gadget Clock that it is okay to eat foods like favorite ice cream dishes or cookies, but be aware of eating too much sugar and fat. Health experts say when looking for a treat, try to choose one that provides nutrition and is considered healthy while providing the calories needed for weight gain. They recommend snacks such as peanut butter, cheese, nuts and avocado.

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, it is important to avoid cheats and supplements.

“If this sounds too good to be true, it may not work. Avoid expensive supplements and save money on delicious nutritious foods,” the company said on its website.

Health experts tell Gadget Clock to follow an overall healthy diet that includes a selection of nutritious foods such as lean protein sources, nuts and seeds, fruits and vegetables, whole grain breads, pasta and cereals, and dairy products.

Lastly, it is important to calculate a person’s daily calorie intake and compare it to the amount of calories a person burns throughout the day. If there is a deficit, the person will lose weight, and if there is a surplus, one will gain weight, experts told Gadget Clock.

In today’s technological age, many apps are available on one’s phone to keep a tally of calories consumed throughout the day, nutritionists told Gadget Clock.

