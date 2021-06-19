Tips To Purchase Desktop System For Work From Home

-Basic Get an LCD monitor, as there is no gaming or programming to be done.

-Budget If there is an issue then second hand PC will also work. Get a monitor with multitasking feature or reading mode.

-key-Choose the board and mouse according to your need and working style. If there is a lot of typing and keyboard shortcut work, then take a mechanical keyboard, otherwise a normal keyboard can also work.

-more Don’t fall into the trap of expensive or branded ones. Also take the mouse according to your palms which are comfortable to operate. A wireless mouse is a good option.

-Graphics Desktops with 8 GB of RAM are enough for the work involved, but if you do heavy work related to video editing and graphics, then a system with up to 16 GB RAM can be taken. You can also buy an old system from a professional.

-CPU Buy APU processor instead. APUprocessors usually end on the letter ‘G’ and come with graphics. That is, no hassle of buying a graphics card separately.

-motherboard Get one whose socket can be easily attached to your processor.