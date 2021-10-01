Tirza’s style-less pop embraces the beauty of uncertainty

The title track, which opens the album, plunges listeners into this world with immediate dissonance. The sound of the tirja turns into jagged, vibrating distortion. “Keep your face straight ColourGrade,” it trembles, eventually trembling at attention. “Did I know, I didn’t know I’d feel that way / I wish I could see you again, you again.” Her voice sparkles like drops of pale moonlight, and is especially arresting in moments of melancholy sadness. A whirlwind of eerie whistling envelops the production, and his chant of “I want to” leaves behind a sense of apparent longing.

“Beating,” another elegantly rough number, lies at the center of the album. The slow but steady drum lurks under the surface with whispers of whispers, and crepuscular synth bubbles lurching beneath the surface. It’s hard to believe that this is a song about companionship and the tenderness of a new life, but when Tirza sings, “You got me / I got you / We made life / It’s beating”, the feeling of being Clarity is piercing.

Midnight melodies and sparse, repetitive instrumentation are at the core of “Colorgrade”. Tracks like “Hive Mind” and “Tectonic” rely on thumping kicks and rolling synths that build into a brooding, gritty trance. The call-and-response of “Hive Mind” gives the duet a catchy quality, and each song is delivered with a calm, melodic consistency that allows the emotion to capture our attention.

The songs on Tirzah “Colorgrade” posing as little secrets. Many of them are icy, minimalist sketches. And yet the album is rife with tender (but secret) songs. This inconsistency is what makes “ColorGrade” all the more magnetic. Perhaps it is a reminder, especially in our present moment, that lingering in the uncertainty and hassle of the unknown can be liberating. It can force us to confront difficult feelings, push against protocol – and unlock a world of openness and possibility.

Tirsa

“Color Grade”

(dominoes)