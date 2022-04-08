Sports

Titans committed to AJ Brown despite trade rumors, coach suggests

3 days ago
Titans committed to AJ Brown despite trade rumors, coach suggests
AJ Brown can finally get some rest. Recent rumors have insisted that he will be traded soon, but the Titans’ top wideout has now received assurances from his coach that he doesn’t need to pack his bags.

“As long as I’m the coach here, I want to keep AJ Brown on my football team,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said at an event Thursday. Rich Iron Show.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown (11) goes into the final zone for a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half of an NFL football game at Indianapolis, Sunday, October 31, 2021. (AP Photo / AJ Mast)

It’s easy to see why Vrabel would like to keep Brown in Nashville. Still just 24 years old, Brown is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most explosive and productive wideouts. He has made a total of 27 touchdowns in his first three pro seasons.

Despite his impressive numbers, Brown has become a popular name in the rumor mill, mainly because he is nearing the end of his rookie contract and soon to earn cash.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown (11) catches a touchdown pass as he saves the second half of an NFL football game in San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman, left, on Thursday, December 23, 2021, in Nashville.

Earlier this week, rumors seemed to finally catch up with Brown, who Tweet“Like you are tired of all this”, a clear reference to seeing his name float across the league.

Vrabel, the best NFL coach of the year, is probably as tired as gossip. When Rich in iron Point Blank asked him if Brown was on the trading block, to which he replied, “As long as I’m head coach. As much as I can.”

Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown (11) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers in the second half of an NFL football game in Nashville, Nashville, on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Now that coaches and players can finally get some sleep, Titans fans are free to dream of bringing a championship to Music City.


