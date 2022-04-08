Titans committed to AJ Brown despite trade rumors, coach suggests



AJ Brown can finally get some rest. Recent rumors have insisted that he will be traded soon, but the Titans’ top wideout has now received assurances from his coach that he doesn’t need to pack his bags.

“As long as I’m the coach here, I want to keep AJ Brown on my football team,” Tennessee head coach Mike Vrabel said at an event Thursday. Rich Iron Show.

It’s easy to see why Vrabel would like to keep Brown in Nashville. Still just 24 years old, Brown is quickly becoming one of the NFL’s most explosive and productive wideouts. He has made a total of 27 touchdowns in his first three pro seasons.

Despite his impressive numbers, Brown has become a popular name in the rumor mill, mainly because he is nearing the end of his rookie contract and soon to earn cash.

Earlier this week, rumors seemed to finally catch up with Brown, who Tweet“Like you are tired of all this”, a clear reference to seeing his name float across the league.

Vrabel, the best NFL coach of the year, is probably as tired as gossip. When Rich in iron Point Blank asked him if Brown was on the trading block, to which he replied, “As long as I’m head coach. As much as I can.”

Now that coaches and players can finally get some sleep, Titans fans are free to dream of bringing a championship to Music City.