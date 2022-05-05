Titans looked into trading for Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Watson before draft: report



Last week was certainly eventful for the Tennessee Titans as they look forward to returning to the playoffs for the fourth year in a row.

The Titans traded Star Wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft before selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the third round last Thursday, Friday.

Titans 2021 starter Ryan Tanhill said this week that he had not been notified in advance of the selection and did not think it was his job to advise the young quarterback. He added that the trade “hurts” for Brown.

“It’s part of being in a quarterback room, in the same room. We’re competing against each other, we’re watching the same tape, we’re doing the same drills,” Tanhill told reporters. “I don’t think it’s my job to advise him, but if he learns this way from me, it’s a great thing.”

Although Tanhill has expressed his confidence in the start-up work, the team is reported to have tried to follow a few notable quarterbacks before the draft.

ESPN’s Adam Shafter reports on NFL Live on Wednesday that the Titans are considering the possibility of trading for Aaron Rogers or Deshaun Watson.

“Well listen, there’s a lot going on this season for Ryan Tanhill and the Tennessee Titans,” Shefter said. “Before re-signing at Green Bay, they dipped their toes over Aaron Rogers in the offseason. They checked in on Desaun Watson and saw that he would not be traded in this department.”

Shifter noted that the Titans could have Willis behind Tanhill this season as they use that time to determine if Tanhill is in their long-term northern quarterback.

“It gives Tennessee a year, a year, to bring in owner Willis, to know his game, to bring him along, to raise him.

Lucian McKee calls Ryan Tanhill of Titans to advise Qubi owner Willis

The Titans won the AFC South title last season before Cincinnati lost to the Bengals in the Tannehill Divisional Round. During that game, he threw for 220 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions, the last of which happened with less than 30 seconds left to go into the fourth quarter, allowing the Bengals to kick a game-winning field goal.

Shifter reported that the team was “not” happy with the way the season ended, leading them to look to another quarterback. There were some quarterback transactions this offseason, including Watson, Russell Wilson, Matt Ryan, and Carson Wentz. Tanhill has hit the NFL’s biggest pay cap this coming season.

He threw 3,734 yards with 21 touchdowns and 14 interceptions last season when he averaged just seven yards per attempt – his lowest total since 2014 when he was with the Miami Dolphins.

The Titans use first-round picks from the Brown Trade to select Arkansas standout Trailon Barks. In three seasons with Razorback, Barks held a total of 2,399 receiving yards and 18 touchdown passes in his college career.

Barks hopes anyone who wins a quarterback job in Tennessee will have a top goal for him. After Willis was drafted, Titans general manager John Robinson said the quarterback’s role would be determined by “how quickly he gets here and learns the offense and improves and gains respect from his teammates.”

“She is [Willis] He was the best player on the board, and we’re thrilled to have him on the team, “Robinson added via ESPN. He throws a good ball and is hard to deal with. He has a lot of work to do. “

