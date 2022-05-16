Sports

Titans’ Malik Willis downplays Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship comments: ‘Everything is cool’

3 days ago
by admin
Willis, the quarterback proprietor of the Tennessee Titans, dismissed feedback from Ryan Tanhill about being a marketing consultant as quickly as Rocky MiniCamp began on Friday.

Willis, who was chosen by the Titans within the third spherical, is most likely Tanehill’s successor. The veteran quarterback, who signed a four-year extension earlier than the 2020 season, has a possible outing after the 2022 season, based on Spotrack.

Willis, the owner of Liberty Flames quarterback, warms up before the Orange Game on September 24, 2021 at the Career Dome in Syracuse, New York.

(Gregory Fisher / Icon Sportswear by way of Getty Pictures)

Requested about Tanehill’s feedback, Willis mentioned it did not hassle him.

“We reduce it. It is by no means been a detrimental,” Willis mentioned by way of ESPN. “Ryan is a very good pal. The whole lot is advantageous. He took us [to] The opposite day at residence and gave us slightly little bit of a recreation about what comes with this course of. “

Titans coach Mike Vrabel additionally praised Tanehill’s management and made it clear that being a mentor is not “his job”.

Whereas speaking about the way forward for broadcasting, Drew Bryce has once more raised the thought of ​​enjoying soccer

Liberty Flames quarterback owner Willis broke a tackle against the Ole Miss rebels on November 6, 2021 at Watt-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

(Chris McDill / Icon Sportswear by way of Getty Pictures)

“She was actual, she was real. Everybody right here is aware of she’s an amazing teammate. It is not her job to (advise). Her job is to arrange and assist us to win a bunch of video games and to be an amazing teammate. Not the type of drawback, ”Vrabel mentioned.

Tanhill was outraged by his feedback after the draft.

Ryan Tanhill of the Tennessee Titans jogs off the field after the Cincinnati Bengals play-off at Nissan Stadium on January 22, 2022 in Nashville.

(Wesley Hit / Getty Pictures)

“It is a part of being in a quarterback room, in the identical room. We’re competing towards one another, we’re watching the identical tape, we’re doing the identical drills,” Tanhill informed reporters. “I do not assume it is my job to advise him, but when he learns this fashion from me, it is an amazing factor.”

