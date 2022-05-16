Titans’ Malik Willis downplays Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship comments: ‘Everything is cool’

Titans’ Malik Willis downplays Ryan Tannehill’s mentorship feedback: ‘The whole lot is cool’



Willis, the quarterback proprietor of the Tennessee Titans, dismissed feedback from Ryan Tanhill about being a marketing consultant as quickly as Rocky MiniCamp began on Friday.

Willis, who was chosen by the Titans within the third spherical, is most likely Tanehill’s successor. The veteran quarterback, who signed a four-year extension earlier than the 2020 season, has a possible outing after the 2022 season, based on Spotrack.

Requested about Tanehill’s feedback, Willis mentioned it did not hassle him.

“We reduce it. It is by no means been a detrimental,” Willis mentioned by way of ESPN. “Ryan is a very good pal. The whole lot is advantageous. He took us [to] The opposite day at residence and gave us slightly little bit of a recreation about what comes with this course of. “

Titans coach Mike Vrabel additionally praised Tanehill’s management and made it clear that being a mentor is not “his job”.

“She was actual, she was real. Everybody right here is aware of she’s an amazing teammate. It is not her job to (advise). Her job is to arrange and assist us to win a bunch of video games and to be an amazing teammate. Not the type of drawback, ”Vrabel mentioned.

Tanhill was outraged by his feedback after the draft.

“It is a part of being in a quarterback room, in the identical room. We’re competing towards one another, we’re watching the identical tape, we’re doing the identical drills,” Tanhill informed reporters. “I do not assume it is my job to advise him, but when he learns this fashion from me, it is an amazing factor.”