Titans’ Ryan Tannehill reacts to losing AJ Brown: ‘It hurts’



AJ Brown has been a favorite of Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tanhill for the past three seasons.

On Tuesday, Tanhill spoke to the media for the first time since trading the Electric Pro Bowl wideout on Thursday to the Philadelphia Eagles in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Tanhill admits he will miss his former teammate professionally and personally.

“Obviously, professionally, it hurts,” Tanhill said Told reporters. “The top goal, the Hekuva football player, has consistently made big plays for us over the last three years.”

“Personally, it hurts,” he added. You know AJ’s best friend. He has a great time on the field and off the field, great memories. “Not being able to see her every day is going to be different, it’s going to be hard. She’s happy to get what she wanted, but at the end of the day, it hurts.”

The Eagles acquired Brown in exchange for a pair of draft picks, including the No. 18 overall pick that the Titans used to select the Arkansas standout Trailon Barks. In three seasons with Razorback, Barks held a total of 2,399 receiving yards and 18 touchdown passes as he sought to become the new top target for Tanehill.

After the trade announcement, Tanhill went on social media to say goodbye to Brown, whom he called his “brother for life.”

Saying “this is a business” doesn’t make business moments easier, but I am grateful to be able to form a bond with this friend that goes off the field, “he wrote on Instagram. “

Tanhill will now compete with Liberty quarterback owner Willis, who was ranked No. 6 overall by the Titans in the third round. Brown’s loss, meanwhile, came after the team speculated he would trade him in an already eventful offseason surrounding the NFL wide receiver.

The wide receiver market has exploded this offseason, with Tyrick Hill , Davante Adams , Stephen Diggs , And Christian Kirk are all getting huge deals. Speedy Wide receiver Dibo has reportedly requested a trade from Samuel San Francisco 49ers .

Drawn by the Titans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Brown held 185 passes for 2,995 yards and 24 touchdowns in three seasons at Nashville. He was offered a four-year, $ 100 million contract with a $ 57 million guarantee as part of the trade, the NFL Network reported.

During a news conference Monday, Brown declined to comment on whether he had requested a trade. He called the Titans “bitter sweet” as he expressed his excitement for the next chapter in Philadelphia.

“It was bitter, I was a little sorry that the Titans were on board with the trade, but it’s part of the business and it’s good,” Brown said via NFL.com. “Once everything was over and the trade was gone and [Eagles quarterback] Jalen Harts called me, she made it a lot easier. As I said, it was bitter, but I’m excited to be part of a great organization. “

“Something happens and you move on. I commend the Titans for what they did for me,” he added. “I have no bad blood with the Titans.”

