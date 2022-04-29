Titans send AJ Brown to Eagles in blockbuster trade



The Tennessee Titans Trade Wide Receiver AJ Brown Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night NFL draft No. 18 in exchange for the overall pick.

Brown, who finished his third season with the Titans with 83 catches and five touchdowns at 869 yards, was given a four-year, $ 100 million contract with a $ 57 million guarantee as part of the trade, the NFL Network reported.

The parties later announced the trade.

The Eagles acquired Brown in exchange for 18th and 101 overall picks when the Titans picked up Arkansas standout Trail Barks.

Barks Hall is one of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft. He joins the experienced quarterback Ryan Tanhill When Brown will undoubtedly become a favorite target Jalen is in pain In Philadelphia.