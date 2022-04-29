Sports

Titans send AJ Brown to Eagles in blockbuster trade

5 hours ago
by admin
The Tennessee Titans Trade Wide Receiver AJ Brown Philadelphia Eagles Thursday night NFL draft No. 18 in exchange for the overall pick.

Brown, who finished his third season with the Titans with 83 catches and five touchdowns at 869 yards, was given a four-year, $ 100 million contract with a $ 57 million guarantee as part of the trade, the NFL Network reported.

CJ Cincinnati celebrates after a big catch during a game against the Bengals on January 22, 2022 at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The Bengals beat the Titans 19-16.

(Photo by Wesley Hit / Getty Images)

The parties later announced the trade.

The Eagles acquired Brown in exchange for 18th and 101 overall picks when the Titans picked up Arkansas standout Trail Barks.

HOUSTON, TX - December 29: Tennessee Titans wide receiver AJ Brown (11) points a defender during a game between the Tennessee Titans and the Houston Texans at the NRG Stadium in Houston, TX on December 29, 2019.

(Daniel Dunn / Icon Sportswear via Getty Images)

Barks Hall is one of six wide receivers taken in the first round of the draft. He joins the experienced quarterback Ryan Tanhill When Brown will undoubtedly become a favorite target Jalen is in pain In Philadelphia.

Donald W. Reynolds grabs a pass for a touchdown during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Fayetteville, Arkansas on November 26, 2021 at the Razorback Stadium. The Razorbacks beat the Tigers 34-17.

(Photo by Wesley Hit / Getty Images)

The Titans picked up Derek Stingley Jr. from there LSU Will return to the clock with Peak No. 3 and Peak No. 26.

