title defense challenge

Manish Kumar Joshi

The Tokyo Olympics has given India new hopes in many sports. Hockey is one of such sports. India achieved a historic success by winning a bronze medal in hockey at the Tokyo Olympics. After winning the bronze medal in the Olympics, there has been a lot of excitement among sports lovers and sportspersons. Indian hockey is currently brimming with enthusiasm because of its success. This is the reason why India’s hopes are high in the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup being played in Bhubaneswar. India is a former champion in the Junior Men’s Hockey World Cup. In the year 2016, the Indian team won the Men’s Junior World Cup. Due to the galloping vehicle of success, India is being considered as a strong contender to win the title in this World Cup. It is believed that India will be able to defend its title.

After successful organization of Hockey World Cup, India is organizing Men’s Junior Hockey World Cup this time. The event is being held in Bhubaneswar just like the World Cup. Due to Kovid-19, the matches of this World Cup will be played in bio bubble only and spectators will not be allowed i.e. the entire competition will be played without spectators. With the World Cup Hockey being organized in Bhubaneswar, the structure of hockey and sports is ready. The Government of Odisha State is also giving full support to such events. Organizations of all the hockey playing countries are being made available in Bhubaneswar. Satisfied with services. Hockey gets a strength by having such events in India.

The Junior Hockey World Cup is not a mere ruse to organize a competition. It is a quest to build the senior team of a country. India is the champion by winning the Junior World Cup title in the year 2016. This victory of India became the basis of success in the Tokyo Olympics. Nine players from the 2016 champion junior team were members of the bronze medal winning team at the Tokyo Olympics.

India understands well the importance of organizing the Junior World Cup, so for this event, the Hockey Federation of India has sent many senior players including the coach of the senior team to keep an eye on the event. Junior team coach BJ Cariappa is confident that the team will defend its title. Coach Cariappa continues to work hard with the team. Senior team coach Graham Reid is also in Bhubaneswar along with the team to make the team stronger. Graham Reid is also giving important tips to junior players.

The team is being captained by Olympic bronze medalist team member Vivek Sagar. Vivek is confident that the team will once again win the Junior World Cup title. The biggest reason for this is that the circumstances are seen in favor of India. First of all, the biggest thing in India’s favor is that the event is to be held in India. The playing conditions being in favor have a significant impact on the match. The second biggest thing is for the Indian team to be in a group where India will not have to work very hard to reach the knockout rounds. India is in the group along with France, Canada and Poland. India will have to play league matches with these teams. The top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout round.

