Title race is back on in EPL after Harry Kane sinks Man City

13 seconds ago
The Premier League title race is really back.

And all because of Harry Kane.

The striker Manchester City wanted to sign in the offseason last year, scoring twice for Tottenham in a dramatic 3-2 win on Saturday, signaling their first league rate in almost four months.

His second – winning goal came in the fifth minute of stoppage time. Why the goal-scoring celebration at Etihad Stadium was something that City fans thought they would enjoy watching this season.

They were not this time.

During the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, February 19, 2022, Tottenham's Harry Kane, with Tottenham on the left after Tottenham's second goal after Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in England.

(AP Photo / John Super)

By Wednesday, City could find its lead over Liverpool by just three points.

Liverpool narrowed the gap to six thanks to a 3-1 win over Norwich on Saturday and are also at home in Leeds in four days.

And Liverpool still have to go to City, in April.

Tottenham have completed an impossible double over City, beating the Champions 1-0 in the first round, and the London team has been a source of pain for City.

After all, it was the Spurs, who dropped City from the Champions League three seasons ago after playing more dramatically in the second leg of the quarter-finals, and also beat Pep Guardiola’s side last season.

Riyadh Mahrez converted a penalty in the second minute of stoppage time to convert Kane’s first goal into a penalty and City seemed to have done enough to score. Dejan Kulusevsky equalized for Ilke Gundogan in the fourth minute.

With Kulusevsky winning the cane, the England striker directed his header into the corner for a superb all-round performance that saw him create all sorts of problems in City’s defense, mainly through deep drops and slipping balls.

Liverpool alternative

Two forwards with injuries will be a big problem for Liverpool too long ago.

Now, that alone frees manager Jর্গrgen Klopp from a selection dilemma.

With Diego Jotta and Roberto Firmino unavailable, Klopp were still able to pick a strike force signed by Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and a thrilling January signed by Luis Diaz and scored all three goals in the win over Norwich.

It was also difficult to choose the best goal.

The standard was an overhead kick to equalize at 64, and Salah’s forward goal was brought down to goalkeeper Allison’s long clearance three minutes later, before Norwich defender Angus Gunn was left behind to advance to the home finish. Diaz added an efficient third by running over Jordan Henderson’s ball in the 81st minute and clipping the ball over the gun.

Fight with Chelsea

Chelsea have played their first league game in almost a month – and as the newly crowned world champions of club football.

And manager Thomas Tuchel says his players are still feeling the effects of their hard-fought 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in Hakim Zhech’s 89th-minute volley at last week’s Club World Cup in Abu Dhabi.

“It simply came to our notice then. “Where we came from, we played 120 minutes in the FA Cup (February 5), 120 minutes in the Club World Cup (in the final against Palmeiras) at a temperature of 30C (30 degrees Celsius), we had jet lag. Against a good opponent, a tough game to play. Team. “

Ericsson is not there yet

Christian Eriksen was still not ready to play for Brentford in the Arsenal match. The team could do with him.

Arsenal won 2-1 at the Emirates Stadium thanks to goals from Emile Smith Rowe and Bukayo Sakar, and Brentford were comforted by Christian Norgard’s last-minute kick.

Brentford are unbeaten in seven games and have dropped to six points in the relegation zone. Eriksen, who is close to returning to competitive action for the first time since collapsing during last year’s European Championships after suffering a cardiac arrest, will not be available soon.

Arsenal are one point behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

Religion fight

The fight for relegation is heating up.

Norwich’s defeat sent the team to the bottom of the standings due to Burnley’s rare win, just second in the season and Watford, the first of three months in all competitions.

Burnley eventually moved out of last place with a 3-0 win over Brighton, scoring his first goal for the Watts Weghorst club in January and setting another.

Watford ended their four-match scoring drought as Emanuel Dennis’ 78th-minute header gave Aston Villa a 1-0 win, winning just one of his last eight games under Steven Gerrard.

Fourth-placed Newcastle lost 1-1 to West Ham and fifth-placed Everton lost 2-0 to Southampton, leaving the bottom five with just five points apart.

