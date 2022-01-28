Title track of ‘Badhaai Do’ released, wedding song will create a buzz in weddings this year! Title track of ‘Badhaai Do’ released, wedding song will create a buzz in weddings this year!

News oi-Salman Khan

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar are two such actors who are known for giving some path-breaking and out-of-the-box concepts to their films. This is the reason why the actors have received a lot of love for their past work and now, they are back on the big screen again with Badhaai Do with an amazing theme in today’s world. Fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film, the same makers have released the title track of the film ‘Badhaai Do’.

Salman Khan’s sizzling song ‘Dance With Me’ teaser launch, Megastar fans will jump!

After seeing this, it is certain that the catchy beats and music are definitely ready to make it the Wedding Song of the Year. The name of the song is ‘Badhaai Do’. Sung by the talented singer Nakash Aziz, the music of the song is directed by Tanishk Bagchi. This will definitely be a trend setter of the season with gags like “oh no no no”.

Apart from this, the song is about fun colors and celebration of love with your friends and family. Having such a good dancing number in such an amazing family entertainer, the film is a full package entertainment for the audience. Before releasing the title track, the makers released the trailer of the film, which has been well received and appreciated by the audience across the country.

As seen in the trailer, the film is about the marriage between the lead pair and how they are unable to disclose certain things publicly. With lots of twists and suspense, this movie is the perfect movie to enjoy with our loved ones.

With the music label of Zee Music, the film also has some foot-tapping chartbusters which can be seen along with the title song, The entire album is composed by Amit Trivedi, Tanishk Bagchi, Ankit Tiwari and Khamosh Shah. The lyrics of the song are written by Varun Grover, Vayu, Anurag Bhomia, Azeem Shirazi and Anvita Dutt.

Junglee Pictures’ Badhaai Do is directed by Harshvardhan Kulkarni, written by Akshat Ghildiyal and Suman Adhikari. Badhaai Do will hit the theaters on February 11 and will be theatrically distributed worldwide by Zee Studios.

Badhaai Do Trailer- Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Atrangi wedding, ‘Badhaai Do’ trailer released!

Badhaai Do- Announcement with new posters, trailer of Rajkumar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ to be released tomorrow!

Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Do release date changed, now it will release on this day

Rajkumar- Bhoomi starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ release date announced – clash with John Abraham on Republic Day Weekend 2022

Shooting of Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao starrer ‘Badhaai Do’ completes, know details

Badhaai Do: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen together for the first time – told, why did not work together earlier

Rajkummar Rao prepares very hard for Badhaai Do, shared a new look picture

Shooting of ‘Badhaai Do’ begins, Rajkummar Rao seen in mustache, the characters of both are very cute – Details

Rajkummar Rao to play ‘Gay’ and Bhumi Pednekar to play ‘Lesbian’ in Badhaai Do, read details!

Rajkummar Rao – Bhumi Pednekar’s Badhaai Sequel – Badhaai Do, know full details here

Ayushmann Khurrana has congratulated for the rejection 2, Rajkumar Rao had to say congratulations

Stay updated with every news of the film industry and get movie reviews READ Also An absolutely wild mod has brought real-time ray tracing to the SNES Allow Notifications You have already subscribed

english summary Title track of ‘Badhaai Do’ released, wedding song will create a buzz in weddings this year! Take a look in to it.

Story first published: Friday, January 28, 2022, 16:28 [IST]