Tiwari ji of ‘Bhabhi ji is at home’ said in this way the dialogue of ‘Pushpa’, you will also be laughing after watching the video

South Indian film superstar Allu Arjun’s film ‘Pushpa’ not only created a ruckus among the audience, but also did not leave any stone unturned in earning at the box office. From the song of ‘Pushpa’, every one of its dialogues is not only in the hearts of people, but also on social media. Especially Allu Arjun’s dialogue ‘Pushpa Naam, hear the flower understand what…’ has become a trend on social media these days. Everyone is seen making a video on this dialogue.

Recently, Manmohan Tiwari ji i.e. Rohitash Gaur of TV’s famous program ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain’ has also shared a video on this dialogue. Although he has made a video in such a way that seeing it will make anyone laugh. Rohitash Gaur has shared this video with his Instagram account.

Rohitash Gaur was seen speaking dialogues in the video wearing a fake beard. But at the end of the dialogue, he removed the beard and made such a face, seeing which hardly anyone could stop laughing. Sharing this video, Rohitash Gaur wrote, “It is a flower that is not withered by fire.” This video of Rohitash Gaur has been liked more than six thousand times so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohitashv Gour (@rohitashvgour)

Social media users are also not tired of praising this video of Rohitash Gaur. Praising ‘Tiwari ji’, a user named Sandy wrote, “Best ever.” On the other hand, a user named Digvijay Shinde took a jibe at the video and wrote, “Looks like Amma ji has come in front of Tiwari ji.”

‘Tiwari ji’ had failed in 11th: Let us tell you that Rohitash Gaur is one of the favorite actors of the people today. But he had to struggle a lot to reach here. Rohitash wanted to become an actor from the beginning, but his father got him science. But in order to get into arts, he deliberately failed in class XI.

