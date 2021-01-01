TKSS: Krishna Abhishek refuses to do show with Govinda, says – I will be an issue if you come

Famous comedian (Krishna Abhishek) and his mama (Govinda) have been arguing for a long time. The bitterness between the two is not over yet. Now it is reported that once again Krishna Abhishek has refused to shoot the upcoming episode of ” () as his mama Govinda and his wife Sanita Ahuja will be present as guests.

‘We don’t want to see the two of us together’This is the second time that Krishna Abhishek has refused to shoot an episode with Govinda. Even in November last year, Krishna did not act in the series in which his mama Govinda and mama Sunita Ahuja appeared in comedy shows. Talking to Krishna about this, he said, ‘For the last 15 days, I have been traveling between Raipur and Mumbai for my films and shows. I always keep my dates for the show but when I found out that they (Govinda and Sunita) were coming as guests, I didn’t want to appear in this area. That’s why I didn’t even adjust the dates. I don’t think we both want to see it together.

‘If I come to the show it will be an issue’Krishna further said, ‘It will be on my side as well as his side. It’s a comedy show, I don’t know what’s going to happen to it, and then it’s going to be just like that. I don’t want to make any issues. I’m sure when Govinda Ji comes on the show the audience will want to hear some satire about me and him, so it’s best not to perform at all. Artists are very emotional, they should work but where the two don’t have to look at each other. The distance between us is not over yet and the question is not left.

‘I don’t want to spoil Govinda’s relationship with Kapil’Krishna also said that he never spoke to Kapil Sharma or the creative team to call Govinda. He said, ‘Why do I want to spoil the team’s relationship with Govindaji? This is an internal matter of my family. Kapil is a big fan of Govinda and has a very good bonding. I will never spoil the relationship between Kapil and Govinda.

All the controversy started with one tweetGovinda was also contacted for comment on the issue but has not yet responded. News of the feud between Krishna Abhishek and Govinda has been in the headlines for the last several years. Krishna’s wife Kashmira Shah tweeted in 2018 that some people dance for money. On this tweet, Sunita Ahuja said that this tweet has been made against Govinda. After this, Govinda and Sunita severed all ties with Krishna and Kashmir. Even in 2019, when Govinda, Sunita and their daughter Tina came to Kapil Sharma’s show, Krishna did not come because Sunita did not want it.